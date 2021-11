Latest prices from the rings at Newtownstewart

Bullock and Bull prices; R McCrea Ballymagorry 600kgs £1365, 580kgs £1165, 525kgs £980, 520kgs £1060; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 630kgs £1220, 550kgs £1160 and £1090, 585kgs £1120, 480kgs £1020; L Rouse Strabane 590kgs £1220, 510kgs £1150, 560kgs £1120; G Thompson Strabane 535kgs £1120, 445kgs £1080, 480kgs £1020 and £1005; R Hill Newtownstewart 520kgs £1080; J Scott Newtownstewart 515kgs £1065, 460kgs £870. Kenny Donnell Dunbunraver 615kgs £1040; A Moore Ardstraw 485kgs £1005, 315kgs £855, 410kgs £985, 405kgs £965; H Catterson Castlederg 415kgs £945, 380kgs £880.

Heifer prices; J J Kelly Claudy 580kgs £1365, 485kgs £1000; R McCrea Ballymagorry 570kgs £1020, 590kgs £1020; C ~A McConnell Gortin 360kgs £745 335kgs £740.

Fat Cows; J A Orr Plumbridge 850kgs £168, 750kgs £111; J ~N Gallagher Newtownstewart 765kgs £164, 850kgs £157; C McConnell Gortin 570kgs £146.

Poorer Cows sold from £70 up.

A large entry of Quality Lambs and Ewes on offer with Lambs selling up to £124.00 and Ewes to £131.00

Sample prices; Trevor Fyffe 27.5kgs £124.00; 25kgs £118.00; 22.5kgs £109; S ~ A Conway 26kgs £121.50; Matt Browne 27kgs £121.00, 28kgs £118.00; Kieran McGrath 27kgs £120.00; Oliver Donnelly 27.5kgs £120.00; An Omagh farmer 27kgs £120.00; Sean Brogan 25kgs £119.00, 25.5kgs £116.20; John Saunderson 25.5kgs £118.50; A J Sproule 24kgs £117.50; J McAnulla 25kgs £117.20 R S Wilson 24.10kgs £117.00; K McNamee 25.50kgs £117; C McLaughlin 25kgs £117.00; J Wilson 26kgs £117.00; C McAnulla 25kgs £116.50; S Robinson 24kgs £116.00; S Hegarty 23.50kgs £115.50; C McAskie 25kgs £115.00; R Daly 24kgs £114.00; T P McNamee 23kgs £113.00; C McAneney 23.50kgs £110.50; W S Buchanan 23.50kgs £109.00; Ian Hawkes 22.50kgs £107.50; B Mullen 22.50kgs £106.50; M Conway 20.50kgs £102.50; B McKenna 21kgs £100.00; P Doherty 19kgs £95.50.

Fat Ewes: J P Hegarty £131.00; C O McAskie £129.00 and £125.00; C Lafferty £110.00; S Brogan £105.00.