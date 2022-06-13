Latest prices from the rings at Newtownstewart

Fat Cows to 233ppk
Heifer prices: Ballinacross Farms Ltd Donemana 705kgs £1830, 695kgs £1790, 680kgs £1785, 670kgs £1760, 650kgs £1660, 615kgs £1540 (overall ave £1727.50pph and 258.16 ppk) R Allison Killymore 595kgs £1625, 460kgs £1115; J A McConnell Gortin 525kgs £1370, 555kgs £1230; R Miller Newtownstewart 495kgs £1200, 485kgs £1140, 410kgs £950; J A Blair Strabane 525kgs £1130, 495kgs £1045, 480kgs £1035 and £1000 R Buchanan Donemana 475kgs £1110, 500kgs £1090; 480kgs £1075, 425kgs £1000; M Clarke Drumlea 430kgs £1050, 490kgs £1045; M McNamee Crockatore 430kgs £1040.
Smaller sorts sold from £350 up.
Fat Cows: R Allison Killymore 580kgs £233 and £229; 600kgs £200; B McColgan Newtownstewart 650kgs £198; J McShane Strabane 615kgs £189; P Gormley Donemana 605kgs £176; M A McNamee Crockatore 670kgs £168; L Kelly Strabane 450kgs £189.
Fries Cows sold from £124 to £165.
At the opening Wednesday evening sale of Spring Lambs, Hoggets and Ewes sold to a superb trade with Springs selling to £150 and (667ppk).
Fat Ewes selling to £170.
Lamb prices; R Scott 22.50kgs £150; P Doherty 23.50kgs £148; R Robb 27.50kgs £147; R Pollock 24.50kgs £144; D Stewart 22.50kgs £143; W Donald 23.50kgs £143; K McNamee 21kgs £137.50; T Robb 20.50kgs £134.50; L McFarland 20.50kgs £133.
Ewes; W Donald £170 and £122; D McCloskey £169 and £101; R Pollock £157; W Buchanan £151; P Doherty £142 and £122; K Kelly £130 and £100.