Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe

News

Lambs sold at:

€100 to €125 for 31-37 kgs

€125 to €140 for 38-44 kgs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€140 to €150 for 45-50 kgs

€150 to €156 for 50-55 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €160 each

There was a much bigger entry of cattle at the sale on Thursday, 20th January.

Bidding was brisk around the ring and online for all stock on offer with a superb trade from start to finish. Demand for forward stores remains high with strong cattle selling up to €2.80/kg.

Lighter, quality stores also sold well making up to €3/kg or more in some instances.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €3.10/kg

Fat Cows sold from €600/head to €2110/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1075 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €600 to €940 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €410 to €975 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €500 to €1015 over the weight