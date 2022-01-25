Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe
There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe on Monday, 17th January with a strong trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€100 to €125 for 31-37 kgs
€125 to €140 for 38-44 kgs
€140 to €150 for 45-50 kgs
€150 to €156 for 50-55 kgs
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €160 each
There was a much bigger entry of cattle at the sale on Thursday, 20th January.
Bidding was brisk around the ring and online for all stock on offer with a superb trade from start to finish. Demand for forward stores remains high with strong cattle selling up to €2.80/kg.
Lighter, quality stores also sold well making up to €3/kg or more in some instances.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €3.10/kg
Fat Cows sold from €600/head to €2110/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1075 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €600 to €940 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €410 to €975 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €500 to €1015 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €810 over the weight