Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe

Hoggets sold for:

€80 to €110 for 28-33kgs

€110 to €130 for 34-37kgs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€130 to €150 for 38-44kgs

€150 to €170 for 45-60kgs

Spring Lambs (50kgs) sold for €205 each

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €200/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €305/team

Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €234 each with one lot making €300

Easter Lamb Sale will take place on Monday 11th April 2022

Cattle Sale Thursday 31st March 2022

There was a lively trade around the ring and online for quality forward stock on offer at this week’s sale, many of which sold to €3/kg.

Bulls reached a top price of €1610 over the weight, bullocks made up to €1270 over the weight while heifers sold to €1255 over the weight.

Medium weights were also highly sought after, selling from €2.50/kg to €3/kg and more in some cases.

Lighter stock remain in demand with quality lots selling up to €3.40/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg

FR cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.30/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2240/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €900 to €1610 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €850 to €1270 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €1150 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €650 to €1255 over the weight