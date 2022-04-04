Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe
Prices from Raphoe sheep sale Monday on 28th March 2022.
Hoggets sold for:
€80 to €110 for 28-33kgs
€110 to €130 for 34-37kgs
€130 to €150 for 38-44kgs
€150 to €170 for 45-60kgs
Spring Lambs (50kgs) sold for €205 each
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €200/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €305/team
Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €234 each with one lot making €300
Easter Lamb Sale will take place on Monday 11th April 2022
Cattle Sale Thursday 31st March 2022
There was a lively trade around the ring and online for quality forward stock on offer at this week’s sale, many of which sold to €3/kg.
Bulls reached a top price of €1610 over the weight, bullocks made up to €1270 over the weight while heifers sold to €1255 over the weight.
Medium weights were also highly sought after, selling from €2.50/kg to €3/kg and more in some cases.
Lighter stock remain in demand with quality lots selling up to €3.40/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg
FR cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.30/kg
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg
Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2240/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €900 to €1610 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €850 to €1270 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €1150 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €650 to €1255 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €895 over the weight