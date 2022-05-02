Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:

€100 to €120 for 33-39kgs

€120 to €150 for 40-45kgs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€150 to €173 for 46-55kgs

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120 to €240/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €160 to €315/team

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €270 each

There was a much larger entry of stock for this week’s sale on Thursday, 28th April.

Strong competition for quality, forward cattle was evident with many selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg and occasionally reaching €1300 to €1750 over the weight.

Fat Cows also met a brisk trade with some super beef cows selling from €2000/head to €2580/head.

Medium weights also sold well from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

With farmers eager to purchase stock for grass, lighter stock met a lively trade selling from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter Friesian cattle proved more difficult to sell (1.50/kg to €2/kg) while stronger Friesians made from €1.90/kg to €2.20/kg in the ring.

AA cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2580/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €825 to €1565 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €1070 to €1755 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €520 to €1455 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €780 to €1185 over the weight