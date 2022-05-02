Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €120 for 33-39kgs
€120 to €150 for 40-45kgs
€150 to €173 for 46-55kgs
Ewes with one lamb sold from €120 to €240/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €160 to €315/team
Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €270 each
There was a much larger entry of stock for this week’s sale on Thursday, 28th April.
Strong competition for quality, forward cattle was evident with many selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg and occasionally reaching €1300 to €1750 over the weight.
Fat Cows also met a brisk trade with some super beef cows selling from €2000/head to €2580/head.
Medium weights also sold well from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.
With farmers eager to purchase stock for grass, lighter stock met a lively trade selling from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter Friesian cattle proved more difficult to sell (1.50/kg to €2/kg) while stronger Friesians made from €1.90/kg to €2.20/kg in the ring.
AA cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg
Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2580/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €825 to €1565 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €1070 to €1755 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €520 to €1455 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €780 to €1185 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €960 over the weight