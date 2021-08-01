Launch of 4 breed Calf Show at Dungannon Farmers Mart on 27th November

The show is to encourage the very best youngstock of the four breeds and new exhibitors into the showring in a controlled environment.

This allows new exhibitors to come along and learn the ropes without the stress of a major show or a Breed show and sale. The hope is the young animals presented will go on to be turned out at breed sales the following year and be seen again all over the show circuit in NI next summer.

Each breed will offer classes for stronger Autumn born calves from September 2020 and 2021 calves which will have been weaned by November and well settled into the winter routine.

The event is seeking sponsors, please contact any club secretary.