Laura creates version of trendy chocolate flavours from Dubai

LAURA Vogan, owner of S’more’a’licious in Armagh, an award-winning producer of gourmet marshmallow fluff and kits, has embraced unique Arabian Gulf flavours in her own version of the on-trend Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar.

Created in Dubai and featured widely on social media, the bar is inspired by knafeh (a Middle Eastern dessert made with a shredded phyllo pastry), a sweet, sugary syrup and then layers of cheese, pistachio, cream or other fillings. The bar is then covered in a rich milk chocolate.

Laura explains: “From the moment I saw all the buzz surrounding the unique chocolate bar, I knew I had to create something special, something that captures the richness, luxury, and pure joy of this chocolate craze but with a marshmallow twist.

“And we’ve done just that. The response from family and friends has been phenomenal.

“After weeks of perfecting the recipe, sourcing the finest ingredients, and ensuring every bite delivers the indulgence people crave, our take on this global sensation is now available,” adds Laura.

Laura, a farmer’s wife with a passion for marshmallows, has, in fact, created two varieties of the Gulf treat. One is filled with deliciously creamy handmade marshmallow fluff and pistachio mix, while the other is just classic pistachio mix.

“Both bars are made with the finest, luxury Belgian chocolate and have the all-important crunch,” she says.

Laura set up her S’more’a’licious small business making marshmallow kits in 2020 during lockdown and just two months after the birth of her second child. She subsequently won two awards for her enterprise. These included Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday award.

The business has continued to grow from sales here and further afield of the kits with all that is needed to make delicious marshmallows. Her customers include local delis and farm shops and abroad from online.

Based on the family farm, near Caledon, S'more'a'licious now offers a wide range of different luxury treats.