Leader Zoe makes a little history with first win for Co Armagh club

This began on Friday night with members attending a superhero and villains themed disco.

Saturday saw the AGM and prize giving where Bleary members picked up several impressive awards. Following the recent assessments those who placed in Co Armagh where Zoe Maguire who competed for best club leader, Sarah Spence for best secretary, Amy Kinnear for best PRO, Abby Morton for senior member of the year and lastly Emma Kinnear for junior member of the year.

These members then progressed to the finals where the results were announced at the conference on 23rd April 2022. A huge congratulations to the 2021 committee!

Bleary YFC are proud to announce that Zoe Maguire won the Harper Adams Award for the best overall leader within the YFCU. This is the first time this award has been won within Co Armagh. Sarah Spence placed second in her role as secretary within the YFCU. This is a very impressive result for Bleary YFC as the committee was assessed out of over 50 clubs in the whole of NI.

This shows all the hard work and dedication that these girls put into the YFCU. In addition, Sarah Spence was also awarded third place overall in the Ulster Young Farmer competition, wining the Pigs Marketing Board Trophy and second place in the farm safety section within the Ulster Young Farmer competition. This was a tough competition with many members entered though we wish to congratulate Sarah on her many successes.

Finally, Abby Morton was successful in Senior Member of the year gaining first place overall within the YFCU and winning the Farming Life Perpetual Shield. This is also the first time the plaque has been held by a Co Armagh YFCU member.

This was yet another big success for Bleary YFC. Sophie Johnston was also recognised for completing her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award. Bleary YFC wish to congratulate all those who were elected onto the YFCU committee at the AGM and we wish Peter Alexander and the rest of the presidential team every success in the year ahead. Congratulations to all other Co Armagh prize winners.