Leading foodservice company is top of its game with prestigious UK-wide Award wins

Julie Stamm, Mark Stewart-Maunder, Kiera Campbell, Emma Armstrong, Cathal Geoghegan and Roy Dempster from Henderson Foodservice with their two awards from the Federation of Wholesale Distributors Gold Medal Awards 2024 in London.

HENDERSON Foodservice, the leading supplier to the hospitality industry across the island of Ireland, is finishing the year at the top of the game thanks to two prestigious award wins in London at the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) Gold Medal Awards 2024.

The company has been named Wholesaler of the Year, while Food to Go Business Development Executive Julie Stamm, who has been with the company for nine years, won the Customer Development Award on the night.

Henderson Foodservice took on competition from some of the UK’s top wholesalers, including Bidfood and JJ Foodservice, with their commitment to customer success helping to pip them to the post for the accolade.

Judges were impressed with the growth Henderson Foodservice’s management and team have been committed towards for the past 12 months, says Managing Director Cathal Geoghegan.

“Our growth is a direct result of our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service, unmatched product availability and innovative solutions that make a difference for our partners”, says Mr Geoghegan.

“Our entire team is invested in driving our growth through expanding our product and customer base, streamlining our operations and never faltering on our high levels of customer service, which is what makes all the difference in our industry.”

Mr Geoghegan also paid tribute to Julie Stamm, who brought home a hard-fought personnel award that is much coveted: “Julie’s dedication and tireless efforts in building strong, lasting relationships with our customers have been instrumental in our success and is a perfect example of that commitment our team has towards our business goals.

“Her approach to understanding customer needs, providing tailored solutions and continuously improving our service has helped drive the growth and loyalty of our customer base, we are so very proud to have her on our team and delighted for her win!”

This year has been one of Henderson Foodservice’s most successful yet; earlier in the year they delivered an exclusive contract to supply K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats to their customers across the island of Ireland, while also bringing Koffmann’s range of frozen chips and potatoes to their roster in a first for Northern Ireland-based customers.

Barista Bar, the retail coffee to go brand developed by the company, will celebrate 10 years of business in 2025, and will complete its roll out across Spar stores in Scotland, thanks to an exclusive supply deal with CJ Lang & Sons this year, Spar’s wholesaler in the region.

Henderson Foodservice figures up to the end of Q3 2024 show a turnover of £203 million, a growth of 10.1% on 2023.

Cathal finished: “We have had an incredible year. 2023 was record breaking for us, and our results for 2024 look set to continue on that trajectory. We look forward to bringing even more exclusive, high quality, value driven products to our hospitality customers across Ireland, helping to bolster the sector even further in 2025.”