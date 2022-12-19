Leading NI businesswoman appointed honorary professor at Queen's University
A leading Northern Ireland agrifood businesswoman has been appointed honorary 'Professor of Practice' at the Institute for Global Food Security and School of Biological Sciences at Queen's University Belfast.
Ursula Lavery is Technical and R&D Director Europe at Moy Park. She is also currently vice-chairperson of trade body, the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).
Professor Lavery has worked closely with IGFS for the past decade, including Professor Chris Elliott OBE, helping develop a safer food-supply system for animal feed on the island of Ireland via the Food Fortress project.
She has also partnered with Professor Niamh O’Connell on a series of projects aimed at enhancing chicken welfare, resulting in major changes to poultry production and international, welfare guidelines. This ongoing work – looking at next-generation broiler welfare through smart technology and AI - will form a key project led by Queen’s under the Digital Health And Agrifood pillar of the Belfast Region City Deal.
Professor Lavery’s track record in promoting animal health includes dedicated efforts to reducing Campylobacter in poultry production, for which she won a major award from Waitrose in 2015, as well as a commitment to reducing antimicrobials in farmed animals and she is a founding member of the Food Industrial Initiative on Antimicrobials.
Over the years, Professor Lavery has been singled out for a series of industry awards including a NIFDA Award for Outstanding Leadership during Covid-19; ‘International Director of the Year’ from the NI Institute of Directors in 2021; and a Women in Business leadership award in 2016.
Professor Lavery said: “It is a great privilege to receive this honour from the university. Queen’s and the Institute for Global Food Security have played a key role both in research and development and cultivating future leaders within our industry. Agrifood is one of our most exciting and dynamic industries and in my role as Professor of Practice I look forward to supporting researchers and students as they explore new opportunities and challenges.”