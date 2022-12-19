Leading NI businesswoman appointed honorary professor at Queen's University

Ursula Lavery is Technical and R&D Director Europe at Moy Park. She is also currently vice-chairperson of trade body, the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).

Professor Lavery has worked closely with IGFS for the past decade, including Professor Chris Elliott OBE, helping develop a safer food-supply system for animal feed on the island of Ireland via the Food Fortress project.

She has also partnered with Professor Niamh O’Connell on a series of projects aimed at enhancing chicken welfare, resulting in major changes to poultry production and international, welfare guidelines. This ongoing work – looking at next-generation broiler welfare through smart technology and AI - will form a key project led by Queen’s under the Digital Health And Agrifood pillar of the Belfast Region City Deal.

Professor Ciaren Graham, Deputy Head, School of Biological Sciences; Prof Nigel Scollan, Director, IGFS; Ursula Lavery, Technical and R&D Director Europe, Moy Park; Stephane Durand, Agri Food Quest Competence Centre Manager; and Prof Sharon Huws, Director of Research, IGFS

Professor Lavery’s track record in promoting animal health includes dedicated efforts to reducing Campylobacter in poultry production, for which she won a major award from Waitrose in 2015, as well as a commitment to reducing antimicrobials in farmed animals and she is a founding member of the Food Industrial Initiative on Antimicrobials.

Over the years, Professor Lavery has been singled out for a series of industry awards including a NIFDA Award for Outstanding Leadership during Covid-19; ‘International Director of the Year’ from the NI Institute of Directors in 2021; and a Women in Business leadership award in 2016.

