The period of freezing weather – and the thaw that followed – in December saw a significant spike in pipe damage claims reported to NFU Mutual, and the insurer is offering advice for people to protect their plumbing where possible.

From 2019 to 2021, the average cost of a home insurance claim to NFU Mutual relating to frozen pipes was over £8,000.

Andrew Chalk, Home Insurance Specialist at NFU Mutual, commented: “With the freezing weather set to pass by the weekend, home and business owners should pay particular attention to preventing leaks during the thaw.

Spell of freezing weather could lead to widespread damage and disruption once again

“You should make sure you know where your mains water tap is located so you can swiftly switch off the supply if pipes do freeze. If taps or toilets stop working or refilling, or your boiler stops working, your taps may be frozen.

“When pipes are frozen, switch off your water supply, open the taps and only attempt to thaw gently with something like a warm towel or hot water bottle – never apply direct or extreme heat.

“It may be too late to fit cheap lagging to pipes for the current icy weather, but consider doing so as a preventative measure for the future, paying particular attention to outdoor plumbing and pipes in colder areas.”

NFU Mutual’s frozen pipe checklist

To prevent frozen pipes

The chances of pipes freezing and splitting depends on the weather, the age and construction of the plumbing, and other factors like the level of insulation in your home. However, there are some simple steps you can take to reduce the chances of damage:

- Insulate pipes and water tanks with inexpensive lagging and tank jackets, paying particular attention to areas exposed to the cold – for example, outdoor pipes and those in attics, basements and lesser-used rooms

- If possible, set the heating to regularly come on, even if you are not home

- If leaving the house for a number of days, turn the water off at the mains and run the taps to avoid water building up in pipes

- Insulate your home with draught excluders and other methods

- When the heating is on, consider opening doors to little-used rooms and cupboards where pipes are

- Fix leaky taps, which can increase the chance of freezing

If pipes do freeze

If taps or toilets stop working or refilling, or your boiler stops working, your taps may be frozen. If this happens:

- Know where your stopcock and turn off the water

- Open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths or towels or a similar item like a hot water bottle. Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area.

- Consider placing a container beneath the area to catch any leaks if the pipe is burst

- If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer