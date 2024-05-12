Learn about horticulture at the Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union committees are helping to promote horticulture at the Balmoral Show 2024.

The UFU cereal, vegetable, potato and apple committee members will be in attendance in the healthy horticulture marquee. With a packed schedule across the four days, the growers will be engaging with the public and retail to showcase how cereals, vegetable, potato and apple production are a key part of Northern Ireland’s economy, supporting local communities and managing biodiversity through sustainable food production, benefiting everyone in society.

Other exhibitors returning over the four days are Mighty Spud, Parful Produce by Veg NI, Rural Support, The Conservation Volunteers, Strings & Things, Origin Flowers, Esker daffodils and True Harves Seeds. Gilfresh Produce and Greenisland Flowers are providing local seasonal vegetables and flowers to help showcase the best of Northern Ireland horticulture.

Education is a key focus point within the healthy horticulture marquee this year, to raise more awareness about sustainable food production on local farms across the region.

Displays will highlight facts about cereals, potato, vegetable and apple production from the quantity Northern Ireland produces, the nutritional value, eating in season, the importance of supporting local and more. There will also be fun learning activities for children including a knowledge trail and potting table.

Various activities will be taking place each day in the healthy horticulture marquee. Cooking demonstrations will happen daily by Joy Rolleston and there will be information sessions on flower production. A charity sale of vegetable plants, supplied by UFU vegetable chair Trevor Gabbie, will also be ongoing during the four days at the show.

CAFRE are supporting the horticulture industry and will be present in the marquee showcasing and sharing opportunities for horticulture.