Learn how to keep horses in an environmentally friendly way

World Horse Welfare’s Wednesday Webinar series returns from the Christmas break on Wednesday 15 January at 7pm with a look at the environmental issues associated with the keeping of equines.

For anyone who keeps horses or manages land for them this free webinar aims to break down the barriers to balancing horse welfare with the conservation of their environment.

As part of World Horse Welfare’s educational work, the charity has environmental sustainability expert and consultant, Ruth Dancer on-hand to discuss practical strategies to achieve this and how even a small change can make a big difference.

Ruth will be joined by World Horse Welfare’s director of finance, IT and administration, Jenny Fernando, to discuss the charity’s own environmental sustainability strategy, with examples from across the organisation and its four rescue and rehoming centres.

Ruth and Jenny will be available for a live Q and A to answer environmental sustainability questions relating to the management of horses.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said: “When we start to think about the future, it is vital to remember that sustainability is about adaptation as well as mitigation, we must all be agents of change.

“We are all in the same herd. There are small steps that can take us forward to be good land managers. We haven't inherited the equestrian sector from our predecessors, we've borrowed it from our successors.”

These hugely popular Welfare Wednesday Webinars offer free, expert advice on a range of horse health, behaviour and management topics to everyone, from those just starting on a journey with their horse, to industry professionals.

This Webinar can be watched live by registering in advance here or after the event here.