Learn to look at the silo face, says Volac NI Forage specialist

Ken Stroud, Volac NI forage specialist, says opened clamps are an open book when it comes to learning how to make even better silage next season.

Silage is fed for over six months of the year in Northern Ireland so its quality and quantity has a huge impact on your farm income.

Here’s a five-point checklist for your clamp.

1. How does the clamp look?

Begin by making an assessment of how tidy the clamp is. And be honest with yourself.

Is the face untidy and allowing air to get in? If so, correcting an untidy face is a fairly ‘easy fix’. If you do it now, this can make a big difference to reducing air ingress and surface wastage over winter.

If waste is present deeper in the clamp it may be a sign of a poor fermentation, which means the way silage is made needs improving in 2022.

Better clamp consolidation, correct use of a proven additive and improvements in clamp sealing are all things to consider.

Inadequate consolidation is a big problem nowadays simply because trailers often arrive at clamps in rapid succession, leaving little time to properly compact and roll the previous load.

If darker, black layers are visible in the silage this can be a sign that excess nitrogen was present in the grass when it was harvested. After applying nitrogen allow a long enough window before cutting.

2. Temperature – how cool is it?

Another good indicator of the quality of silage compaction is temperature as it must stay cool.

If heating up, this a sign of aerobic spoilage caused when yeasts and moulds feed on the silage in the presence of air. This action effectively ‘burns up’ nutrients.

Unfortunately, problems with heating in the clamp won’t go away when the silage is exposed to more air at feed-out. You may need to consider an additive to reduce heating in the feed trough.

To prevent heating next season, better clamp consolidation and sealing may be required.

3. Smell – what does the

silage smell like?

Another simple check is how the silage smells. Is it sweet or unpleasant?

If unpleasant this could be a sign that a poor fermentation, caused by undesirable micro-organisms, has taken place. As with aerobic spoilage (heating) this means some feed value will have been lost. Even if you have done all the other ensiling steps well, if the fermentation has not been effective, your other efforts may have been undermined.

Next season, take as many steps as possible to ensure only ‘good bacteria’ that produce the right type of fermentation dominate the clamp.

4. Feel – how does it feel?

Next, check the silage texture.

Slimy silage can be another sign of excess nitrogen present in the grass at harvest, but can also be due to low sugars and a poor fermentation allowing undesirable microbes to take hold. These undesirable microbes have effectively started to break down what is in the clamp.

As well as checking whether silage is slimy, check also whether it is leafier or more fibrous than you expected. If excessively fibrous, this suggests the grass was cut too late and contains excess stem material – for example if cutting was delayed in pursuit of extra bulk.

The optimum cutting time for both yield and quality is just before grass starts heading. After heading digestibility falls by about 0.5% a day.

5. Moisture – how wet or dry is the silage?

Finally, assess the silage moisture content.

If wetter or drier than expected this may be a sign that your wilting technique needs re-checking. Wilting to 28-32% dry matter – and doing it rapidly – is the optimum for both minimising in-field losses and minimising effluent risk in the clamp.

If the silage is wetter than the grass that was originally ensiled, it can be another sign that the fermentation was slow and inefficient. That is because a by-product of a slow fermentation is water. Ensiling with a proven additive, for example Ecosyl, reduces this risk.

Next steps to consistently better silage.…

Rather than relying on memory when making these assessments take written notes of any good and bad points through the winter and keep them safe.

Better still, take photographs too, as a visual reminder.

By doing this, you can prepare a simple action plan of any improvements necessary – such as re-assessing your cutting dates or clamp consolidation and sealing methods, plus ordering in good time, Ecosyl, the proven additive.