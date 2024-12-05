Learning comes to life at the dairy centre for DAERA staff

The Level 2 Certificate in Agricultural Business Operations course delivered by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) aims to expand learners’ knowledge of agricultural issues.

Staff from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Policy, Economics and Statistics Division have recently embarked on the course. The training programme is being led by CAFRE Technologist, Patrick Fee.

It focuses on key areas such as livestock production and health, farm business operations, health and safety and information and technology.

During a recent visit to CAFRE Greenmount Campus, Antrim the staff team were provided with a tour of the Dairy Centre to practically demonstrate their learning.

CAFRE’s water technologist, Alastair Cameron, provided an overview of the environmental technologies implemented at CAFRE. Enjoying the outdoor classroom of a nearby paddock, Alastair explained the importance of maintaining healthy soils as part of a sustainable ecosystem. He also demonstrated the role of the constructed wetlands in allowing dirty water from the Dairy Centre to be retained and treated through natural physical, chemical and biological processes.

The class then explored ammonia reducing technologies in the dairy housing as well as the role of the covered slurry stores in reducing ammonia emissions.

CAFRE technologist, Alastair Boyle delivered an overview of the Northern Ireland dairy industry, with a focus on the CAFRE dairy herd and the facilities. Alastair explained the role of the new open plan calf building in minimising the transmission of disease amongst calves.

CAFRE business technologist, Derek McKenzie provided an insight into the CAFRE Benchmarking application. He illustrated its importance to farmers in assessing and comparing the performance of their business to benchmarked industry averages.

DAERA policy economics and statistics staff member Matthew Anderson said: “We have found the course interesting and informative. We have especially benefitted from the farm visits, which brought the course content to life. We are looking forward to achieving our Level 2 Certificates.”

The Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course enables those working within agriculture to develop their skills and knowledge.

Learners are kept up to date with the technical and innovative developments needed to sustain farm businesses in the future.

For more information visit: www.cafre.ac.uk.