LegenDerry Food and Drink scene ensures rosy cheeks all round

It’s cold outside but Derry~Londonderry has oodles of yummy LegenDerry food and drink options to help us all stay warm this winter. From cosy cafes to fireside restaurants and street food marvels to artisan bakers, the walled city is bursting with unique food experiences for all the family. Members of the LegenDerry Food Network joined Assumpta O’Neill (centre) from Visit Derry who is holding beer from the Rough Brothers, to showcase some of their incredible produce including (l to r) Rachel Scarpello, owner of Scarpello & Co, Caoimhe McCarren from Primrose on the Quay, Justyn McNicholl from Hidden City Café and Clare Goodman from the Green Cat Bakery. Log on to www.visitderry.com for further information and https://legenderryfood.com/ to experience even more LegenDerry food and drink.

From cosy cafes to fireside restaurants and street food marvels to artisan bakers, the walled city is bursting with unique food experiences for all the family, explained Selina Horshi, Chairperson of the LegenDerry Food Network.

Selina said: “The city has a thriving scene for foodies all year round, but the winter months are when our LegenDerry producers ramp up the delicious array of moreish comfort food available across the city.”

LEGENDERRY STREET FOOD

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s nothing better than a walk with the other half, or the family, along the ancient city walls on a winter’s day. And to keep warm Derry~Londonderry has some incredible street food outlets to tempt every palate.

2 North - the eclectic menu takes you on a journey to Brazil, Korea, the Middle East and beyond and the atmosphere is cosy and homely, with board games, travel books, and great hospitality guaranteed.

Pyke ‘N’ Pommes – an internationally acclaimed street food joint with a choice of a bricks and mortar sit-in restaurant or a converted double decker bus serving delicious street food, located along the quay. Everything is made from locally sourced produce, from grass-fed Wagyu beef burgers to tacos loaded with porter braised brisket or tequila battered haddock.

Mekong Street Food - step into this award-winning street food eatery and you will be transported to the tastes of Bangkok or Hanoi. The Rough Brothers event created a Street Beer especially for Mekong diners where Asian street food is served with LegenDerry flair.

Stephen Forbes, owner of Mekong Street Food and a member of the LegenDerry Food Network, said: “The emerging street food scene in Derry is great news for foodies as the quality available is top notch, across the city.

“I have been going to Thailand and Vietnam since I was twenty and fell in love with the food. A few years ago, I took my team to Asia to experience first-hand the joys of the cuisine so that they could replicate the flavours using locally sourced food and give our customers a truly authentic street food experience.

“We get seafood from Donegal Prime Fish and vegetables come from Seasonal Produce and the White Oaks Acorn Project, all based in Derry. Our meat comes from Lisdergen Meats and McAtamney’s who have exceptional quality produce that enhances our own unique style of street food.”

On the first Saturday of every month, the Walled City Market features even more fantastic street food. This includes La Tia Juana’s which serves authentic Latin American street food which is made with fresh, locally-sourced gluten-free ingredients with options for carnivores, vegetarians and vegans. You could also visit Fairley Flavours which produces a small batch Pirigo Sauce that allows people to create their own South African delights, at home. And the Lo & Slo Food Truck and Sauces which has delectable barbecue sauces and dry rubs, and sensational street food served with LegenDerry heart and soul.

HEARTISAN

Artisan food and drink producers are the heart of any food scene and Derry~Londonderry has some incredible choices.

Green Cat Bakery – bursting with tempting meringues, gravity-defying gateaux, traditional pies, coconut macaroons and decadent slabs of chocolatey traybakes. However, this time of year, it’s their LegenDerry winter soups that have people flocking to Eglinton.

Scarpello – the husband and wife team, Kemal and Rachel have spent a decade perfecting their woodfired sourdough bread and pizzas, and that passion is palpable as soon as you enter the Buncrana Road bakehouse.

Rough Bros - their range of red ale, oatmeal stout and pale ales are the real deal; authentic, artisanal, and downright delightful. Rough Brothers are serious when it comes to brewing – cheers to that.

Hidden City Café - specialises in wholesome food, fair-trade, freshly roasted coffee, and organic teas. On the menu you’ll find a huge and eclectic variety of delicious salads, many of them vegetarian or vegan, gourmet sandwiches, stews, chowder and ‘soul in a bowl’, plus an array of vegan cakes.

Primrose on the Quay - prides itself on fresh local produce, made from scratch and with utmost attention to detail. Feast on delicately made patisserie and homely, fresh-from-the-oven traditional bakes made with recipes passed down from owners’ grandmother.

COFFEE DONE RIGHT!

Look out for the distinctive Silver Bean Coffee silver truck at food festivals and local events. Their delicious house-blend coffee is loved by locals as are their homemade traybakes and nourishing, flavour-packed soups. Local ingredients abound and there’s passion in every sip and bite which Silver Bean is excited to share.

HIDDEN GEMS

The Craft Village, located steps away from the ancient city walls, is a hidden gem with lots of lovely spots for a hearty breakfast, lazy lunch or fine dining meal at the newly opened Artis by Phelim O’Hagan. Other special places to eat include Browns Bonds Hill and The Sooty Olive.

LIFE IS SWEET

Foyle Bubble Waffle Company, available at the Walled City Market on the first Saturday of every month, and at local food events, produces sweet, soft and downright dreamy bubbles of waffle batter, made fresh in front of you and crammed with goodies like berries and cream, honeycomb ice-cream and delicious sauces and they even have their own Nutz About Ye sauce, available for the public to buy.

WORKING UP AN APPETITIE

Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry Chief Executive, said: “Food plays a key role when choosing where to go on a short trip. Food and drink in Derry~Londonderry is fantastically varied, from fine dining to an emerging street food scene and cafes serving up classic winter warmers. The Walled City has plenty of activities to help you work up an appetite too with award winning museums, boutique hotels, excellent shopping and unique experiences, so it’s a one-stop-shop for adventures.”

To hear from some of Derry~Londonderry’s LegenDerry producers, check out this link https://youtu.be/IQflFStVU7k.