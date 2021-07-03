‘Legislators should seek common ground on Climate Change legislation’

An Ulster Unionist Party amended motion calling for cross-party work on climate change legislation was passed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday night.

Councillor Kyle Savage said: “I am pleased that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council backed my amendment at council on Monday night calling for action to address concerns about the impact of climate change alongside providing support for the agri-food industry.

“The Executive showed last week that they can deliver meaningful progress when all parties work together. That’s why we are asking the Agriculture Minister to urgently engage with the co-sponsors of the Private Members’ Bill on Climate Change in Stormont to find common ground with his own Bill which was given the green light at the Executive last week.

“The beef, sheep and dairy sectors are too important to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector to be used as a political football.