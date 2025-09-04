‘Leid AND Lairn’ Returns to Celebrate Ulster-Scots Language and Heritage

Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Vicky Moore, and musician Lisa Dawson at the launch of the Leid AND Lairn programme of events.

THIS November, Ards and North Down will once again celebrate the richness of Ulster-Scots language, culture and history with the Leid AND Lairn festival.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, the diverse programme invites audiences to explore the tradition through music, craft, storytelling, walks, a talk and exhibition.

The festival offers a unique chance to immerse yourself in Ulster-Scots heritage, from its expressive language and folklore to its influence on local history. Events will take place across the borough, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Programme highlights include:

A performance of folk trio TRÚ at Bangor Castle on November 5. TRÚ is a contemporary trio from post-conflict Northern Ireland, shaped by British Ukrainian, Ulster-Scots, and Irish heritage. Their music blends tradition with innovation, enchanting audiences through powerful storytelling and rich songcraft. Tickets £15.

The Way Between at Ards Arts Centre on November 14. Join singer and pianist Lisa Dawson for this lunchtime recital featuring original songs, inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Ireland. Tickets £7

County Down, the Cariboo Goldrush and the Foundations of British Columbia: discover the story of twelve young men from north Down who set out for gold in 1862. This free exhibition at North Down Museum (November 4-January 25) brings their journey to life through letters and personal tales of adventure, resilience and the Ulster spirit.

At the Ulster Folk Museum, enjoy music, craft, and film events including new songs from Joshua Burnside, a thistle embroidery workshop and family-friendly animated fables in the original 1900s picture house. A vibrant programme honouring Ulster-Scots culture and tradition. Various prices (October 23-November 14).

Speaking about the programme, the Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Vicky Moore, said: “The Leid AND Lairn Festival is a wonderful celebration of the Ulster-Scots tradition, which has shaped so much of our history and heritage, including my own – with a strong tradition of speaking Ulster-Scots through generations of my family.

“I encourage everyone to come along, take part in the events, and enjoy the stories, music and culture that continue to enrich life in our borough today.”

Emily Crawford, Arts and Heritage Manager at Ards and North Down Borough Council, added: “We are delighted to see the return of the Leid AND Lairn Festival to Ards and North Down. Through stories and song, we hope to engage, educate and entertain, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Ulster-Scots tradition.”

Tickets are available now online at ANDculture.org.uk, or in person at Ards Arts Centre, North Down Museum, and Ards and North Down Visitor Information Centres.

For full details visit www.andculture.org.uk