Lely 0% finance offers for Juno feed pusher and Collector scraper

​Lely Atlantic (UK and Ireland) have launched a 0% finance offer for the Lely Juno feed pusher and the Lely Discovery Collector range.

These offers will be available for a limited time through Lely Center Eglish, Northern Ireland.

The Lely Juno pushes feed up every few hours.

This results in cattle visiting the feed fence more often and increasing their feed intake through more frequent smaller feeds.

Smaller feeds are healthier and a higher feed intake results in increased animal performance.

The Discovery Collector C1 and C2 will collect manure from solid floors and scrapes slats.

The Collector cleans floors more often, it keeps the shed cleaner, cows cleaner, beds cleaner and results in a lower level of infection risk.

There is no pool of manure for cows to walk through and less risk of spreading diseases such as Digital Dermatitis.

A study on scraper robots demonstrated a 46 per cent reduction in Digital Dermatitis, (The impact of the cleaning effect of scraper robots on claw health in dairy cows – International Conference of Agricultural Engineering, Zurich 2014).

The 0% offer is available for up to three years, alternatively subsidised rates are available up to five years, terms and conditions apply.

For more information on these offers call Lely Center Eglish on 02887658507.