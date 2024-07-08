Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dutch company Lely unveiled its Astronaut robot in 1995 and since then the automated milking unit has gained popularity worldwide.

Operating in 50 countries, Lely Astronaut robots are responsible for milking over three million cows yielding more than 80 million litres of milk on a daily basis.

Earlier this year the 50,000th Astronaut rolled off the production line and was purchased by County Antrim farmers Stephen and David Cargill. It is one of four A5 models due for installation at Hollybank Farm at Parkgate near Templepatrick.

Staff and customers from Lely Center Eglish helped to celebrate the significant milestone in Lely’s success story. Also in attendance at the on-farm event was Gijs Scholman, chief commercial officer from Lely.

Stephen and David Cargill take delivery of Lely’s 50,000th Astronaut robot from Jenny and Jacob Irwin, Lely Center Eglish. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

“The Lely Astronaut has been revolutionary in atomising the daily and repetitive milking routine,” he said “When we started nobody ever thought our new technology could milk cows without human intervention.”

Mr Scholman added: “Fast forward more than three decades and Lely’s product portfolio now boasts labour saving and robotic technology designed for milking, feeding and manure management tasks.

“An increasing number of dairy farmers are investing in automated technology. The management information processed by the robots is invaluable when it comes to helping farmers improve the fertility, production and health of each individual cow.

“Lely has devised a way of reducing time and manual labour for routine tasks, which contributes to the lifestyle of farmers. Changing the workload and making the daily routine more pleasant encourages succession, keeping farms ‘future-proof’ and sustainable for the next generations.”

Lely’s Gijs Scholman and Stewart McAlister were welcomed to Hollybank Farm by Stephen and David Cargill. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

Stephen and David Cargill purchased Hollybank Farm in 2013. A qualified engineer, David has applied his knowledge and expertise in the layout and design of the farmyard and its buildings.

He commented: “We want to make the farm as efficient as possible and have invested in a calf shed, roofing silos and making sheds multi-functional. We aim to be milking cows for generations to come, and everything we do is carefully planned for the long-term future of the farm and the environment.”

Stephen Cargill added:” We are humbled to receive the 50,000th Lely Astronaut robot, and are excited to see the installation project unfold in the coming weeks.

“We purchased the Lely Vector automated feeding system in 2018. It was a big decision, but it has been a total ‘game changer’.”

Maurice Wylie and grandaughter Savannagh pictured at the Lely Celebration, held at Hollybank Farm. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

Two Vector units work in tandem, dispensing a consistent mix of fresh forage at regular intervals every day. The units make six different rations for various batches of animals, including in-milk and dry cows, young stock and beef animals.

Stephen added: “The system is labour-saving, but the cows have excelled, with milk production rising two litres per cow. Overall herd health and fertility has also improved. Youngstock are maturing faster and we are now calving heifer at 21 months as opposed to 24 months old.

“Technology and automation represents a significant investment and it must be looked after and supported. The team at Lely Center Eglish are fantastic, and have guided us through the various stages from the initial consultation, design and installation. Their back-up and aftersales service is professional and efficient.”

The Cargills are currently milking the 180-cow pedigree Holstein herd in an 18-point swing-over conventional parlour. The three-times-a-day routine takes six hours and requires two staff in the parlour at every milking.

The Lely Vector has been a ‘game changer’ for dairy farmers Stephen and David Cargill. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

“Farming is 24-7 and it is difficult to find a balance between work and lifestyle. Staff retention can also be challenging at times, especially for the night milking,” explained David.

The dairy unit was built in 2014/15 with careful attention-to-detail. Renovation of the cubicle shed is underway to accommodate the Lely robots. “We are utilising what we have and minimal building work is required. The whole team is really looking forward to the commissioning stage. The transition should be straight forward, but the cows will have to familiarise themselves with the new system,” added David.

“Lely understand what farmers are looking for. The robots are designed to allow cows to express their natural rhythm and promote free cow traffic. The technical side is also crucial and must work in tandem with the robots to reduce labour and enhance cow health, welfare, longevity and productivity, while addressing environmental issues.

“We are striving to be self-sufficient and proactive, as opposed to reactive,” explained David.

Richard Barnaby, Lely’s commercial product specialist said the first Astronaut A2 was installed in the UK in 1997, with the first in Ireland following in 1999. “Currently there are over 3,000 Astronaut models operating in the UK and Ireland. That represents between 10% and 14% of the UK’s market share of milking equipment sales.

“We are proud to have a network of nine Lely Centers located throughout the UK and Ireland. The demand for automated technology is growing and evolving, and there is huge potential for future growth.”

David Cargill addresses visitors during the Lely Celebration at Hollybank Farm. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

Lely Center Eglish was founded in 2008 by Jim and Jenny Irwin. Having the 50,000th Astronaut robot installed in Northern Ireland is a huge milestone for the family-owned business which has expanded over the years and now boasts a 40-strong workforce.

Speaking at the celebration event Jenny Irwin confirmed that are over 600 robots working on farms in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to have forged a long-term relationship with every customer. Our business is based on satisfied customers, and involves offering help and advice during every step of the planning, sales and installation process.