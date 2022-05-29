Lely Center Eglish to provide new class sponsorship at Armagh Show

It will be known as the Lely Next Generation Heifer.

The new sponsorship package will provide £200 for 1st place, £150 for 2nd place, £50 for 3rd place and £20 for attendance money for all entries. The class is open to all dairy breeds, pedigree and non-pedigree. In recent years the Armagh show based in the beautiful Gosford forest park, has grown from strength to strength. The addition of this new sponsorship is a continued example of this for what is one of the longest running local agricultural shows.

Lely Center Eglish is one of the fastest growing centres within the company, with over 500 milking robots sold in Northern Ireland. The centre is run by Jim and Jenny Irwin, it has grown from a few people to now employing over 30 staff of which c. 20 are engineers.

Right, Mr Alan McConnel , Mr Tommy Armstrong of Lely, Mr Stephen Hamilton and Mr George McCall Chairman of Armagh Show