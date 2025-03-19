Lely introduces the Vector MFR Next

Lely has launched the Vector MFR Next, the new mixing and feeding robot that takes robotic precision feeding to a higher level.

The Vector MFR Next has a strong drive line and a frame with a loading capacity of up to 800kg. This provides a 35% increase in feed loading capacity compared to the previous generation, increasing the suitability for more farms. Front and rear lights provide extra visibility.

The Vector provides dairy farmers with a versatile mixing and feeding solution to optimise their feeding strategy and save substantially on labour. With this new robot, the Vector MFR Next takes Lely another step further towards the Farm of the Future.

Advanced feeding strategy optimisation

Thanks to the Vector MFR Next, farmers can count on a reliable machine that responds to both challenges.

The Vector MFR Next helps dairy farmers optimise their feeding routine with an advanced automated system that gives cows access to fresh feed day and night. This promotes their natural eating behaviour, in which they can follow their own individual eating rhythm. It supports healthy digestion, which can lead to higher milk production.

Thanks to precision feeding, feed is dosed optimally per animal or age group. This reduces waste and contributes to higher feed efficiency and future-proof operations. By feeding self-produced feed per animal group and also buying in the right feedstuffs, farmers have the best possible control over feed costs.

"Feeding strategy is an important part of operations on cattle farms. An optimal feeding strategy often leads to increased milk or meat yields," says Serge Loosveld, Managing Director Business Team Feeding. "This is easier to achieve with automated feeding. Also, we know that the 'labour' factor plays a big role in switching to automated feeding.

While the average dairy farm continues to grow, the number of hours in a day remains the same. With the Vector MFR Next, farmers can count on a reliable machine that responds to both challenges."

Flexibility for every farm

Whether it's narrow feeding alleys, multiple barns or sloping terrain, the Vector MFR Next fits many farms. The new feed centre even offers the ability to load two feeding robots simultaneously, increasing the Vector’s effectiveness on farms with over 800 cows.

Furthermore, using electrical technology makes a direct impact on lowering CO2 footprint through lower diesel consumption, leading to a quieter and more energy-efficient working environment around the farm.

In addition, dairy farmers now have easier access to data and the operational status of the robot via the updated app. This saves time, simplifies management and gives farmers more time to respond quickly to the needs of their herd.

Working on the Farm of the Future

Today's introduction is another step towards our vision of the Farm of the Future. Lely's dairy farming solutions focus on five impact areas, which are based on both farmer and consumer needs. In this way, Lely aims to turn today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities.