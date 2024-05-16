Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lely unveiled its 50,000th Astronaut robot at this week’s Balmoral Show.

Joining the celebrations and helping to mark this momentous milestone was the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s 37th president, John Henning OBE.

Mr Henning said he was honoured to be invited to unveil the 50,000th robot which has been purchased by David Cargill from the Hollybank Holstein Herd, based at Parkgate, near Templepatrick in County Antrim.

Since its commercial introduction in 1995, the Lely Astronaut has revolutionised dairy farming world-wide, with Astronaut robots milking over 2,500,000 cows daily in over 50 countries.

Harris and Ella Kennedy from Ballymena were among the first visitors to see the 50,000th Lely Astronaut robot at Balmoral Show. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

The four-day exhibition at Balmoral Park is the highlight of the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Event organisers were delighted to set the stage for a historic moment in Lely’s history, and the history of Lely Center Eglish which is led by Jim and Jenny Irwin, and son Jacob.

“We were delighted that Balmoral president John Henning could join us for the official unveiling of the 50,000gns Lely Astronaut,” said Jim Irwin.

“The build-up to today’s big reveal has been very exciting for the whole team at Lely Center Eglish. We are privileged to be part of this huge milestone in Lely’s long and successful history.

Unveiling the 50,000th Lely Astronaut are, from left: Stewart McAlister, Lely; John Henning, president RUAS; with Jim, Jenny and Jacob Irwin, Lely Center Eglish. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Congratulations to David Cargill who is the new owner of the 50,000th Lely Astronaut. David is a valued customer and work is currently underway in preparation for the installation of four Astronaut A5 robots.

“The Parkgate farm is also home to the Lely Vector automated feeding system and a number of Discovery barn cleaners.”

For more than three decades the Lely Astronaut has been a game-changer on dairy farms worldwide, making an impact on the lives of numerous farmers, their families, and their cows.

With its innovative design and commitment to free cow traffic, the Lely Astronaut has paved the way for optimal milking results while supporting the natural behaviour of the cow.

Making history: RUAS president John Henning OBE unveils the 50,000th Lely Astronaut milking robot. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Mark Brummel, Managing Director, Business Team Milking at Lely said: “We are proud to celebrate the 50,000th Astronaut.

“Over the past 30 years Lely has worked on improving farmer prosperity, while contributing to the cows’ welfare and allowing them to follow their most natural rhythm.

“We strive to support and positively impact the lives of many more farmers worldwide with our milking innovations.”

Through the years new editions of the Astronaut milking robot were introduced and all of these brought new features, updates and improvements.

Lely’s Stewart McAlister speaking at the 155th Balmoral Show. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

Next to continuously improving solutions, Lely offers long-term support and consultancy to support in achieving the best results on farm.

In the coming years, Lely will continue to innovate to contribute to making the lives of farmers easier through innovative solutions and tailored services.

Founded in 1948, Lely focuses on a sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future for the agricultural sector. The company develops high-quality robots and data systems that increase animal welfare, flexibility and production on dairy farms.