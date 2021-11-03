Less cattle on offer at Omagh

Weanlings: Mary Heagney, Teebane £760 Limousin Heifer; £740 Blonde Bull, D. Baxter, Knockmoyle £700 Charolais Heifer; £645 Charolais Bull, Ivan McCrea, Castlderg £680; £670 and £660 Charolais Heifers, £720 and £690 Charolais Bulls, P&J. Logan, Newtownbutler £630 and £600 Limousin Bulls, A. Ginn, Ederney £710 and £690 Limousin Bulls, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £730 Charolais Bull, L. Mathers, Burndennett £560 Angus Bull.

A total of 540 calves were presented at Omagh on Wednesday, 27th October with lightweights again exceeding the £3 per kilo more.