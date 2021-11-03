Less cattle on offer at Omagh
There were less cattle on offer this week at Omagh, with forward animals in keen demand. Longer kept animals not as attractive to buyers.
Bullocks: Sean McGeown, Drumlea 775k £1820, W. L. Wilson, Corlea 705k £1610 and £1590, E. Robinson, Claudy 535k £1280; 530k £1210; 525k £1190; 435k £1110, S. Houston, Donemana 575k £1370; 640k £1455; 650k £1445, F. Fox, Mullaslin 555k £1315; 560k £1285; 580k £1330, E. Donaghy, Mountfield 550k £1285; 615k £1350, E. Boland, Fintona 595k £1380; 570k £1285, M. P. Kelly, Fintona 620k £1425; 585k £1320, M. B. Monaghan, Dunamore 605k £1390; 675k £1470, B. Donnelly, Eskra 590k £1330, P. Slevin, Clogher 540k £1190, L. Sheilds, Foremass 540k £1180, M. Donnelly, Creggan 515k £1120; 530k £1140; 455k £1030, A. Cathers, Drumnakilly 515k £1100, M. Kelly, Beragh 620k £1320, A. McMullan, Castlederg 445k £1050; 460k £985; 335k £880, Ian Cathers, Beragh 445k £905; 405k £850, S. McLaughlin, Drumragh 470k £1050; 500k £1100, D. Longwell, Omagh 400k £955; 355k £815.
Heifers: Sean McGeown, Drumlea 735k £1700; 770k £1700; 680k £1480, A. Kelly, Fintona 595k £1440; 585k £1320, P. Slevin, Clogher 530k £1250; 585k £1280, S. Houston, Donemana 580k £1340, G. Devlin, Dunamore 605k £1360, P. Gormley, Drumquin 565k £1270; 540k £1200; 535k £1120; 485k £1090, R. Smyth, Gillygooley 530k £1160; 470k £1040; 485k £1030, P. J. Eeves, Kesh 405k £910; 440k £940, R&D. Laird, Donemana 500k £1100, A. McMullan, Castlederg 410k £900; 335k £840, M. Colgan, Aghadulla 510k £1090, O. Anderson, Sixmilecross 705k £1460, P. S. McDonald, Mountfield 610k £1210.
Fat Cows: E. McCann, Fintona 770k £183, A. McElmurray, Arvalee 830k £169, P. McNally, Dunamore 760k £169, C. Devine, Strabane 750k £164, S. Hannigan, Dromore 860k £163, D. McAleer, Mountfield 840k £160, R. K. Hawkes, Omagh 700k £155; 710k £149, F. Gormley, Drumquin 690k £153.
Friesian Cows: D. Donnell, Ballymagorry 590k £150; 650k £140, T. Phillips, Ederney 750k £140, K. Coyle, Loughmacrory 680k £131, S. Porter, Kilclean 740k £125; 640k £119, A. Johnston, Lisnarick 630k £124, S. Caldwell, Beragh 740k £124, S. Brown, Beragh 650k £122, D. Adams, Melmount 650k £122, Thos. Tait, Omagh 730k £119.
Fat Bulls: P. V. McCullagh, Greencastle 970k £141, S. Rankin, Castlederg 920k £139, C. McNulty, Trillick 1030k £138, A. Simpson, Ederney 10360k £136.
Dropped Calves: J. Maguire, Trillick £440 Limousin Bull, T. A. McFarland, Knockmoyle £425 B. Blue Bull, Des. Millar, Sion Mills £425; £390 and £385 Angus Bull, Wm. Whitton, Castlederg £415 Angus Bull; £405 Angus Heifer, Bert Wilson, Omagh £410 B. Blue Bull, G. Armstrong, Lack £410 B. Blue Bull, T. Teague, Dromore £400 Simmental Bull, C. Dixon, Sixmilecross £395 Blonde Bull, J. N. Hamilton, Castlderg £395 B. Blue Heifer, P. Maguire, Newtownstewart £385 B. Blue Heifer.
Weanlings: Mary Heagney, Teebane £760 Limousin Heifer; £740 Blonde Bull, D. Baxter, Knockmoyle £700 Charolais Heifer; £645 Charolais Bull, Ivan McCrea, Castlderg £680; £670 and £660 Charolais Heifers, £720 and £690 Charolais Bulls, P&J. Logan, Newtownbutler £630 and £600 Limousin Bulls, A. Ginn, Ederney £710 and £690 Limousin Bulls, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £730 Charolais Bull, L. Mathers, Burndennett £560 Angus Bull.
A total of 540 calves were presented at Omagh on Wednesday, 27th October with lightweights again exceeding the £3 per kilo more.
Bull/Bullock Calves : B. McBrien, Envagh 430k £1080, G. McDonagh, Ederney 495k £1150, Sean Hannigan, Dromore 490k £1110, B. Cullinan, Fintona 350k £1000; 310k £990; 380k £960; 275k £950, S. Mellon, Fintona 405k £990; 360k £1040, H. Donnelly, Sixmilecross 380k £960, V. Crawford, Kesh 380k £950, G. O’Neill, Glencull 330k £940, J. Giles, Beragh 370k £930, J. Monaghan, Ederney 330k £920, L. McGarvey, Gortin 385k £910, M. Brogan, Glenhull 305k £900; 335k £900, M. Carland, Mountfield 370k £900 , B. P Devine, Glenmornan 350k £920, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 280k £870, D. A. Monagham, Cookstown 255k £860, W. J. Brown, Gorticastle 280k £840, F. Donnelly, Trillick 295k £840, P. Moss, Scraghey 250k £840.
Heifer Calves: Gerard Quinn, Cookstown 335k £1030, S. O’Brien, Loughmacrory 440k £1010, G. McKay, Drumquin 435k £1000; 305k £800, E. O’Kane, Claragh 415k £990, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 310k £900; 340k £870, F. Haughey, Fintona 340k £900, J. Giles, Beragh 320k £850; 335k £840; 255k £780, A. McElmurray, Arvalee 325k £840; 285k £770, B. Cullinan, Fintona 300k £830, S. McGinn, Trillick 370k £830; 290k £750, M. Meenagh, Drumlister 345k £830; 310k £750, N. Doherty, Killeter 315k £820, Jas. Buchannon, Strabane 280k £800, N. Hemphill, Botera 290k £770, P. Moss, Scraghey 285k £760; 270k £730, F. McDermott, Mountfield 280k £750, G. Hegarty, Strabane 245k £720; 275k £720, B. P. Devine, Glenmornan 245k £710, K. McNabb, Drumquin 255k £700.