Let the hunt begin, Mourne YFC to hold treasure hunt

Participants are asked to gather at Annalong Community Centre at 7.30pm for registration.

The hunt shall commence at 8pm and should take approximately 60 minutes upon returning to the community centre where there will be tea and light refreshments.

Along with a prize giving for the successful winners of the hunt.

Mourne YFC will be holding a car treasure hunt on Thursday, 25th August

Everyone is more than welcome to come along and enjoy nice competitive evening.

Who will take home the title of the best scavenger of Mourne?

Mourne YFC would also like to take the opportunity to welcome new and existing members along on this night to answer any queries.

Call in for a chat in the community centre and find out what Mourne YFC is all about.

If you are going into Year 8 or older, this is a great opportunity to join the biggest rural youth organisation in the country, which will provide you with endless opportunities and plenty of craic.

Mourne YFC was put together by the young people in the area of Kilkeel, Co Down.

A spokesperson for the club explained: “We went to our local councillor who arranged a meeting with the YFCU club development officer who came and told us all about the Young Farmers’ Club and the sorts of things that we could get involved in.

“After this first information meeting everyone was very keen to get a young farmers’ club set up and we decided upon the name ‘Mourne’ YFC as it represented a collection of local communities in the area.

“As a club we are looking forward to the YFCU year starting up and are looking forward to taking part in the competitions that are available for us particularly because there are such a wide variety of events in sports, arts and of course agriculture.

“In our club there is particular interest in the machinery handling competitions and the fencing competitions as well the home management and floral art competition especially among some of our younger members.

“As club we are above all excited about getting to meet a whole range of new people.

“Of course getting involved in the competitions is a big part of that but we’re looking forward to observing the other aspects of YFCU over the next few months that we could get involved in.

“Mourne YFC are also looking forward to embracing the YFCU them this year “Reignite”. Passion People Participation are the main target that Mourne YFC will focusing on. This year the club would like to encourage each new member to: try one new competition they haven’t done before; meet someone new step out and embrace the wide range of the social aspects that young farmers has to offer; to support all activities to the best of your ability and engage in all club activities.

“If you are unable to attend on the 25th August, contact us throughout our many social platforms.