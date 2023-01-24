The DUP representative said a number of constituents have contacted her after suffering damage to their vehicles as a result of potholes.

Ms Lockhart commented: “The recent cold spell, with prolonged freezing conditions and snow, has only served to exacerbate the number of potholes and other problems with road surfaces across the local network.

“In the last number of days I have had a number of people contact me regarding damage to vehicles, and the DfI Compensation Scheme for these situations.

'Let us know about the state of your local roads.'

“I would much prefer that we get roads repaired, rather than deal with the consequences of damage caused by poor roads. That is why I am asking for people right across Upper Bann to get in touch if they have any potholes or subsidence on their local roads, so that I can bring these to the attention of the Department for Infrastructure.

“Roads are normally inspected on a cyclical basis by inspectors from the Department, so issues can go unnoticed for some time unless reported. By providing the information to DfI, we can speed up repairs.

“Please do get in touch with me directly or my office on 02838 310088 to report locations, or contact me on Facebook or Twitter. I appreciate the help of the local community in this regard,” she added.

