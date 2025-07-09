Lidl Northern Ireland ‘Kickstarts’ Business Growth for 17 Local Suppliers

Lidl Northern Ireland Kickstart suppliers pictured at Millbank Farm, Killinchy.

LIDL Northern Ireland has announced its largest ever intake of local food and drink producers to the retailers Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, giving 17 small and medium local suppliers the opportunity to supply their products to 229 Lidl stores on the island of Ireland.

The ‘Kickstart Class of 2025’ will enjoy a ‘foot-up’ as part of a six-month development programme which is backed by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).

Following a competitive pitch process to find the best and most innovative local products on the market, a place on the programme offers suppliers dedicated business support from Lidl's in-house experts, advancing their product, brand and business with practical guidance on how to scale production, drive production efficiency, as well as support around product development and packaging.

Now in its eighth year, Lidl Northern Ireland has invested more than £4 million in Kickstart, supporting 45 local agri-food producers and showcasing over 52 innovative home-grown products to half a million weekly customers in Northern Ireland.

Suppliers involved in this year’s supplier development programme – who hope to see their products on shelves from September – include Ormeau Road gelato brand Al Gelato; Lurgan-based artisan bakery New Found Joy, who specialise in Gluten Free products; The Doggie Pawtisserie, who have reinvented treat time for four-legged family members; and Dukes Ultra-Premium Ice Cream, a farmhouse brand born out of lockdown boredom.

Speaking about the success of Kickstart to date and the exciting line-up of new locally produced products on the programme this year, Kate O’Driscoll, Supplier Development Manager at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce our intake of suppliers on this year’s Kickstart Development Programme.

“Kickstart is more than just a route to shelf – it’s a springboard for growth, and this year’s record intake in Northern Ireland is a testament to the talent, innovation, and quality coming from Northern Ireland’s food and drink producers.

“Across a six-month development programme, our experts work hand-in-hand with each supplier to offer tailored mentoring on production, packaging, marketing and scaling – helping them unlock their potential and futureproof their business.

“The suppliers have a really exciting range of products coming to Lidl stores this September, including farmhouse ice cream, scotch eggs, sauces and ready meals. Some of the more unique items are artisan dog treats, sleep pillow spray made using Irish lavender, and a popular product amongst health-conscious customers, ginger shots.”

Commenting about previous suppliers’ successes from the programme, Kate added: “Hellbent is a perfect example of what Kickstart is all about. Since securing a place on the programme just three years ago, they’ve not only earned a permanent listing but have also tripled their Lidl contract value to over £1 million. We’re incredibly proud of their success – and excited to see what this year’s cohort will achieve.”

Founded by Ulster Rugby stars Louis Ludik and Schalk van der Merwe, Hellbent blends bold South African flavours with quality Irish and Northern Irish meat to create a standout range of spicy products, including their popular Chakalaka Boerewors.

Louis Ludik – who started the business with Ulster Rugby teammate Schalk in 2018 and took part in the programme in 2021 – commented on the support they have received from Lidl: “Joining the Kickstart programme was truly transformative for Hellbent.

“As former rugby players stepping into the food industry, we had the passion and product but needed guidance on scaling a retail business. The mentorship from Lidl’s team helped us refine everything from production processes to packaging and marketing strategy.

“What started as a small opportunity has grown beyond our expectations – securing a permanent listing and expanding into more than 800 Lidl stores across Ireland and the UK. The programme gave us not just shelf space, but the business knowledge to build a sustainable brand.”

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, said: “We’re proud to partner once again with Lidl Northern Ireland on Kickstart, this impactful programme which opens doors for ambitious, local food and drink companies to access new markets, scale their operations and grow their brand on a national stage.

“As our largest manufacturing sector, food and drink plays a critical role in Northern Ireland’s economy – supporting some 113,000 jobs across the supply chain and contributing £8bn to the local economy.

“Congratulations to all 17 successful candidates this year. Their success is a positive indicator of the strength and diversity of our industry, and we look forward to seeing their products hit the shelves in Lidl stores this September.”

Demonstrating its commitment to supporting innovative local suppliers beyond the programme itself, Lidl Northern Ireland awarded a £200,000 contract to Kickstart alumni Holmes Bakery in 2023. The award-winning Portadown-based business expanded its 20-strong workforce by a further three employees following the deal with Lidl Northern Ireland, which added fifteens, caramel fingers to more than 40 Lidl stores across the region.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Kickstart programme is a key part of the retailer’s broader commitment to supporting the local economy. In 2024, Lidl Northern Ireland procured more than half-a-billion pounds (£530 million) from local suppliers and business partners across Northern Ireland, according to latest Supplier and Business Partner Impact Report.

This year’s selected producers will embark on a tailored development journey before launching in Lidl Northern Ireland stores in September 2025.

For more information on the Kickstart Supplier Development Programme visit lidl-ni.co.uk/kickstart