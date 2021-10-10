Life Beyond first annual celebration event announced

The aim of the programme is to improve the mental, social, and physical wellbeing of farm families who have experienced loss, as well as provide support with the farming enterprise. Services are all provided free of charge.

As part of the programme, an annual celebration gathering takes place and the inaugural event is planned for Sunday 24th October 2021 in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown at 1.30 pm.

Aimed at those who have lost a loved one, recently or in the past, the event will celebrate lives passed and along with music will include:

- Stories of Lives Lived

- Remembering and Honouring our Loved Ones – The Tree of Life

- Moments of Reflection and Reminiscence

The Life Beyond Celebration gathering will be a way to support those who are navigating their way through grief and will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with others who have experienced loss, to reflect and reminisce, and to honour the contributions made to the lives, land and agricultural community by loved ones who have passed away.

The event is free of charge with all who have experienced loss within the farming community welcome.