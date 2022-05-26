Lifetime dream for Antrim Valais Blacknose breeder

Fast forward two years to July 2019 and all that was about to change when the first Valais Blacknose called Beattie’s Glitzzy arrived home from Beattie’s Valais Blacknose sale on a summer night.

The purchase was a special gift from her daddy to lift her spirits and aid her recovery after a long spell in hospital following a rare Blood cancer diagnosis in February of that same year. The sheep are gentle natured comments Geoffrey, wonderful to work with and have great maternal traits. Irene’s passion for the breed was ever growing and in July 2021 one of the very first clubs in the UK was formed under the talented leadership and expertise of Diane Lowry and Emma Conway both local Northern Ireland breeders of these wonderful sheep.

The love of the breed shines through ever fibre of Irene Gray and as club secretary, she is dedicated and supportive of all members helping in whatever way she can “to see our wonderful breed represented and growing across the country”.

Husband Geoffrey is quick to add how her face lights up when she talks about them and how much joy and happiness they have brought to the couples lives in the last three years.

He said: “We have met and made some wonderful new friends in Northern Ireland and further afield and been able to give something back and that’s the best part as the couple like to raise money for Blood Cancer UK and donated a ram lamb for auction at the club demo day last year in October.”

Balmoral Show 2022 will go down in the history books as Irene secured classes for the Valais Blacknose breed this year to be represented at NI’s premier livestock showcase the RUAS Balmoral Show.

But for Irene, Thursday’s judging brought a lifetime dream come true with Diamond Valais Blacknose bringing home the 2022 female champion and supreme overall Valais Blacknose championship to the home farm for this young couple. Irene explains how growing up in the sheep house from her earliest childhood she had always dreamt of having a Balmoral breed champion and recounts how the tears fell with joy as her beautiful 2year old also called Irene was tapped out on Thursday morning skilfully judged by Brian Matthews of Quarrymount Pedigrees.

Irene and Geoffey are hosting the very first Valais Blacknose NI Club workshop and lunch on Sunday 5th June and look forward to welcoming faces from far and near. This is a one day event ran by the Northern Ireland club covering all areas of interest to breeders and enthusiasts including a look at sheep health across the year, lambing preparation, the breed characteristics, washing and preparing for shows and sales and what to look for in the show ring. The day includes a lunch, an opportunity to get know breeders and a raffle of lots of farming goodies.

It is open to all NI club members and those wishing to become members and purchase tickets can go online at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com or by contacting the club on Facebook.