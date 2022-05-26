Light lambs selling to £127.50 each at Markethill

The 800 spring lambs sold in a slightly firmer trade with good quality light lambs to 654p for 19.5k at £127.50 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 646p for 20.9k at £135 each from an Armagh producer. A Kilkeel farmer received 645p per kilo for 20k at £129 each. Main demand for light lambs from 610p to 640p per kilo. Top price in this section was £138.50 for 22 kilos 624p per kilo from a Tandragee farmer.
Heavy lambs sold to a top of £141.50 each with an average for all the heavies sold of £136.70 per head. Top rate of 574p for 24.4k at £140 each from a Lurgan farmer followed by 572p for 24.5k at £140 each from a Tandragee farmer.
The 500 cull ewes sold in a firmer demand to a top price of £255 with others at £242, £232 and £216 each. Main demand from £150 to £220 per head. Plainer ewes from £90 to £130 per head.
Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a very strong demand with good quality Doubles selling to a top of £350 with others at £325 paid 4 times £320 and £300 each. Main demand for good quality doubles from £240 to £295. Singles reached £290 paid twice £285 and £280 each. All good quality singles sold from £180 to £245 per head.
Light spring lambs - Portadown producer : 19.5k £127.50 654p : Armagh farmer : 20.9k £135 646p : Kilkeel seller : 20k £129 645p : Portadown producer : 19.7k £127 645p : Jerrettspass farmer : 21k £135 643p : Crossmaglen farmer : 21.5k £136 633p : Markethill farmer : 22k £139 632p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 21.2k £133.50 630p.
Heavy spring lambs - Lurgan producer : 24.4k £140 574p : Tandragee seller : 24.5k £140 572p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24.7k £140.50 569p : Donacloney producer : 24.6k £139.50 567p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25k £141.50 566p : Killylea farmer : 25k £140 560p : Ballynahinch farmer : 25.1k £139.50 556p and Crossmaglen farmer : 25.3k £140 553p.
Hoggets - Madden producer : 26.5k £133 502p : Dungannon seller : 26k £130 500p : Armagh farmer : 25k £124 496p : Mullabawn farmer : 25.8k £127 492p : Mowhan farmer : 26k £126 485p : Tassagh producer : 27.7k £130 469p and Armagh farmer : 29.8k £129.50 435p.