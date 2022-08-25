Light weights bullocks selling to £1820 at Enniskillen

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light weight to 305p for a 42kg Charolais at £1260.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 426kg Limousin at £1260, 440kg Charolais at £1180, 372kg Charolais at £1180. Springfield producer 548kg Charolais at £1320, 496kg Charolais at £1250. Kinawley producer 494kg at £1070, 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Trillick producer 538kg Simmental at £1250, 458kg Simmental at £1200, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 584kg Simmental at £1440. Kesh producer 494kg Charolais at £1360, 502kg Charolais at £1330, 498kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1380. Derrylin producer 564kg Charolais at £1480, 594kg Charolais at £1380, 564kg Simmental at £1370. Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais at £1380, 568kg Charolais at £1500, 594kg Charolais at £1540, 660kg Charolais at £1750, 554kg Charolais at £1520, 454kg Charolais at £1280. Churchill producer 593kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 592kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330. Lisbellaw producer 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200. Fivemiletown producer 528kg Limousin at £1150, 582kg Limousin at £1220. Irvinestown producer 636kg Charolais at £1510, 580kg Charolais at £1400, 558kg Charolais at £1340

Tempo producer 608kg Charolais at £1400, 646kg Simmental at £1480. Culkey producer 470kg Charolais at £1330. Enniskillen producer 508kg Charolais at £1460, 524kg A at £1300, 534kg Charolais at £1340, 528kg Charolais at £1380, 568kg Limousin at £1430, 564kg Limousin at £1430. Rosslea producer 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170. Omagh producer 630kg Charolais at £1730, 634kg Charolais at £1510, 58kg Charolais at £1570, 622kg Charolais at £1750, 718kg Charolais at £1820.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1150 for a Charolais 370kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1200 for a Charolais 435kg.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 430kg Limousin heifer at £1020, 390kg Limousin heifer at £930, 392kg Limousin heifer at £880. Kinawley producer 378kg Limousin steer at £1100, 352kg Charolais steer at £1000, 325kg Charolais steer at £1040, 302kg Charolais steer at £990, 334kg Charolais heifer at £910. Enniskillen producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £970, 370kg Charolais heifer at £990, 424kg Charolais steer at £1120. Garrison producer 328kg Charolais bull at £1060, 340kg Charolais bull at £980, 317kg Charolais bull at £890, 436kg Charolais bull at £1120. Fivemiletown producer 322kg Limousin heifer at £850, 326kg Limousin heifer at £860, 431kg Limousin heifer at £1260, 322kg Limousin heifer at £840. Dromore producer 410kg Simmental heifer at £1040, 399kg Simmental heifer at £1000, 366kg Simmental heifer at £900. Derrylin producer 425kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 376kg Limousin heifer at £960, 344kg Limousin heifer at £890, 426kg Charolais heifer at £980. Tempo producer 355kg Charolais bull at £1140, 278kg Charolais bull at £880, 412kg Charolais heifer at £980. Derrygonnely producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1160, 356kg Charolais steer at £1060, 361kg Charolais heifer at £980. Enniskillen producer 233kg Hereford bull at £590, 204kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600, 278kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £720, 225kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, 248kg Limousin bull at £750.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £480 for a Limousin and heifers to at £345 for a Belgian Blue.

Omagh producer Belgian Blue heifer at £345. Kesh producer Limousin bull at £480. Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Charolais bull at £470, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380. Ballinamallard producer Simmental bull at £390, Hereford heifer at £350. Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300. Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £320. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £470.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold from at £1200 to a top of at £2000 for a Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at foot.

Ballinamallard producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2000. Dungannon producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1800, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1730, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1760. Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1860. Tempo producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £1780.

Heifers

Culkey producer Charolais 698kg at £1730. Irvinestown producer Charolais 604kg at £1490, Charolais 588kg at £1430, Simmental 624kg at £1440. Kesh producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 544kg at £1330, Simmental 624kg at £1440. Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 580kg at £1440. Rosslea producer Charolais 626kg at £1490

Fat cows