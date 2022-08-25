Light weights bullocks selling to £1820 at Enniskillen
A good supply of cattle, quality stock a very good trade but plainer lots harder to sell at Enniskillen with light weights bullocks selling to 281p for a 622kg Charolais at £1750 and up to at £1820 per head.
Light weight to 305p for a 42kg Charolais at £1260.
Bullocks
Tempo producer 426kg Limousin at £1260, 440kg Charolais at £1180, 372kg Charolais at £1180. Springfield producer 548kg Charolais at £1320, 496kg Charolais at £1250. Kinawley producer 494kg at £1070, 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Trillick producer 538kg Simmental at £1250, 458kg Simmental at £1200, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 584kg Simmental at £1440. Kesh producer 494kg Charolais at £1360, 502kg Charolais at £1330, 498kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1380. Derrylin producer 564kg Charolais at £1480, 594kg Charolais at £1380, 564kg Simmental at £1370. Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais at £1380, 568kg Charolais at £1500, 594kg Charolais at £1540, 660kg Charolais at £1750, 554kg Charolais at £1520, 454kg Charolais at £1280. Churchill producer 593kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 592kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330. Lisbellaw producer 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200. Fivemiletown producer 528kg Limousin at £1150, 582kg Limousin at £1220. Irvinestown producer 636kg Charolais at £1510, 580kg Charolais at £1400, 558kg Charolais at £1340
Tempo producer 608kg Charolais at £1400, 646kg Simmental at £1480. Culkey producer 470kg Charolais at £1330. Enniskillen producer 508kg Charolais at £1460, 524kg A at £1300, 534kg Charolais at £1340, 528kg Charolais at £1380, 568kg Limousin at £1430, 564kg Limousin at £1430. Rosslea producer 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170. Omagh producer 630kg Charolais at £1730, 634kg Charolais at £1510, 58kg Charolais at £1570, 622kg Charolais at £1750, 718kg Charolais at £1820.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1150 for a Charolais 370kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1200 for a Charolais 435kg.
Ruling prices
Trillick producer 430kg Limousin heifer at £1020, 390kg Limousin heifer at £930, 392kg Limousin heifer at £880. Kinawley producer 378kg Limousin steer at £1100, 352kg Charolais steer at £1000, 325kg Charolais steer at £1040, 302kg Charolais steer at £990, 334kg Charolais heifer at £910. Enniskillen producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £970, 370kg Charolais heifer at £990, 424kg Charolais steer at £1120. Garrison producer 328kg Charolais bull at £1060, 340kg Charolais bull at £980, 317kg Charolais bull at £890, 436kg Charolais bull at £1120. Fivemiletown producer 322kg Limousin heifer at £850, 326kg Limousin heifer at £860, 431kg Limousin heifer at £1260, 322kg Limousin heifer at £840. Dromore producer 410kg Simmental heifer at £1040, 399kg Simmental heifer at £1000, 366kg Simmental heifer at £900. Derrylin producer 425kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 376kg Limousin heifer at £960, 344kg Limousin heifer at £890, 426kg Charolais heifer at £980. Tempo producer 355kg Charolais bull at £1140, 278kg Charolais bull at £880, 412kg Charolais heifer at £980. Derrygonnely producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1160, 356kg Charolais steer at £1060, 361kg Charolais heifer at £980. Enniskillen producer 233kg Hereford bull at £590, 204kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600, 278kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £720, 225kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, 248kg Limousin bull at £750.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £480 for a Limousin and heifers to at £345 for a Belgian Blue.
Omagh producer Belgian Blue heifer at £345. Kesh producer Limousin bull at £480. Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Charolais bull at £470, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380. Ballinamallard producer Simmental bull at £390, Hereford heifer at £350. Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300. Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £320. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £470.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold from at £1200 to a top of at £2000 for a Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at foot.
Ballinamallard producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2000. Dungannon producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1800, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1730, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1760. Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1860. Tempo producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £1780.
Heifers
Culkey producer Charolais 698kg at £1730. Irvinestown producer Charolais 604kg at £1490, Charolais 588kg at £1430, Simmental 624kg at £1440. Kesh producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 544kg at £1330, Simmental 624kg at £1440. Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 580kg at £1440. Rosslea producer Charolais 626kg at £1490
Fat cows
Ederney producer Charolais 898kg at £1850, Blonde d’Aquitaine 790kg at £1750. Springfield producer Charolais 796kg at £1750. Brookeborough producer Limousin 682kg at £1430. Tattymacal Limousin 604kg at £1430. Lisnaskea producer 1044kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1900.