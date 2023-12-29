Limavady Art Group unveils their free winter gallery exhibition - a celebration of their creativity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Free to visit and on display until Saturday, January 6, visitors will find a gallery presentation which showcases the exceptional art of this talented group.
The Winter Exhibition serves as a testament to the significant progress achieved by Limavady Art Group and shows its exceptional works of art, with visitors being offered the chance to purchase the pieces on display.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The members of this artistic collaboration meet weekly in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and have fostered an environment of mutual inspiration and learning manifested through art.
They have demonstrated a commitment to their artistic expression, as can be seen through the exhibition which showcases their approach through various mediums, scales, and themes.
Visitors can expect to witness a rich tapestry of creativity as the group showcases a fantastically diverse range of art that is also available to purchase, which would make an excellent and unique Christmas gift for any art lover.
Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is an award-winning facility. It provides a dynamic cultural programme of activities throughout the year, including theatre, music, visual arts and heritage exhibitions, film and engaging creative learning opportunities.
For more information on this exciting free exhibition visit Roevalleyarts.com or call 028 7776 60650.