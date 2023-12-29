Limavady Art Group unveils their free winter gallery exhibition - a celebration of their creativity

ROE Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is pleased to announce an exciting new exhibition by members of the local Limavady Art Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Free to visit and on display until Saturday, January 6, visitors will find a gallery presentation which showcases the exceptional art of this talented group.

The Winter Exhibition serves as a testament to the significant progress achieved by Limavady Art Group and shows its exceptional works of art, with visitors being offered the chance to purchase the pieces on display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members of this artistic collaboration meet weekly in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and have fostered an environment of mutual inspiration and learning manifested through art.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured alongside members of Limavady Art Group and friends who attended the opening of their Winter Exhibition in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. (Pic: CCGC)

They have demonstrated a commitment to their artistic expression, as can be seen through the exhibition which showcases their approach through various mediums, scales, and themes.

Visitors can expect to witness a rich tapestry of creativity as the group showcases a fantastically diverse range of art that is also available to purchase, which would make an excellent and unique Christmas gift for any art lover.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is an award-winning facility. It provides a dynamic cultural programme of activities throughout the year, including theatre, music, visual arts and heritage exhibitions, film and engaging creative learning opportunities.