Limavady venue for Border Leicester National Show

Matt Steel, “Ditton” Scotland will have the task of judging this prestigious event. Classes include aged ram, shearling ram, aged ewe, hogg, ram lamb, ewe lamb, pair of lambs and group of 3 with Male and Female Champions and Overall Champions.

U.R.B.A. Chairman Robert Dick and his wife Isabel Beechgrove Farm, Ahoghill hosted the sponsors for a get together at their farm where everyone was delighted to meet up and chat about the forthcoming National Show.

Once again the Border Leicester section are indebted to their sponsors at this event for all their support A.S.C. Farm Services, Moore Animal Feeds Ltd, Sam & Neil Anderson, McFarlane Animal Health, Tannahill Livestock Care, Danske Bank, U.R.B.A., Elite Engraving and Mullagh Photography & Design and look forward to seeing exhibitors and spectators at this event.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mervyn Dickey, Alwyn McFarlane, Harold Dickey, U.R.B.A. President, Joanne McFarlane, McFarlane Animal Health sponsors of the Border Leicester National Show and John Semple.

The Border Leicester U.R.B.A. goes back in Northern Ireland over a 100 years. The breed was traditionally used on the Blackface ewe to produce quality greyface lambs. Customers for the Border Leicester ram are now realising that they can do a top quality job on any other type of ewe making them the truly versatile and quality dual purpose breed.

Harold Dickey, U.R.B.A. President receiving sponsorship from Sam Anderson, S and N Anderson

Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth, U.R.B.A. Chairman Robert Dick, Sponsors George Gregg, Moores Animal Feeds and Jayne Tannahill, Tannahill Livestock Care, Stephen Wallace, member, Harold Dickey U.R.B.A. President, missing from the photo is sponsor, Danske Bank.

Heather Hargy, Elite Engraving sponsor, handing over the Border Leicester National Show Cup to Sonya Smyth, secretary U.R.B.A.

David Porter, Mullagh Photography and Design sponsor of the Border Leicester banner for their forthcoming National Show.