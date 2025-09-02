Limavady Workhouse opens to the public for special exhibition

On 18th September, the doors of the historic Limavady Workhouse will open to the public for a special exhibition which will run to 4th October, offering visitors a rare opportunity to step inside one of the best-preserved workhouses in Northern Ireland.

Through a series of guided timed tours, which will take place on Monday/Wednesday/Fridays from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm, visitors will be taken on a powerful journey into the past, uncovering the stories of those who lived and worked within its walls.

The exhibition will feature a fascinating collection of objects, artefacts, and archived materials, many of which have never been displayed together, bringing the history of the workhouse vividly to life.

School group tours welcome Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Limavady Workhouse (photo credit, Nigel McFarland)

There will also be an evening talk on Wednesday 24th September at 7.30pm on Limavady History and another on Wednesday 1st October at 7.30pm on Nurses and the Hospital.

Not to mention European Heritage Open week, where there be tours running on Saturday 13th September.

The events are supported by that Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership, with funding raised by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Players.

Karen Heaney from Limavady Community Development Initiative commented: “The exhibition tells a deeply human story from the formation of the workhouse during the darkest days of the Famine, through years of hardship, emigration, and survival, to its remarkable transformation into Roe Valley District hospital that served generations with care and compassion. What began as a place of last resort became over time, the heart of the community. We want visitors to reflect not only on the past, but also on the enduring role this building has played over 180 years and continues to play in the life of the town and the community.”

Don’t miss this chance to explore the Limavady Workhouse and discover the remarkable history preserved within its walls.

For further information and to book your timed tour, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-workhouse-through-the-times-limavady-4579163 ,

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1630754934909?aff=oddtdtcreator or https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1630830119789?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact Karen Heaney on 02877765438 or [email protected].