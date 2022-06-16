Limousin cow Hereford heifer sell for £2300 at Enniskillen

Light weight bullocks to 227ppk for a 480kg Limousin at £1330.

Heavier lots to 262ppk and up to at £1650 per head.

Bullocks

Arney producer 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310. Derrylin producer 450kg Charolais at £1240, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160, 490kg Charolais at £1260, 492kg Limousin at £1310, 450kg Hereford at £1190, 592kg Hereford at £1390, 480kg Limousin at £1330. Belleek producer 564kg Charolais at £1390, 528kg Charolais at £1300, 500kg Charolais at £1230, 530kg Charolais at £1390, 498kg Limousin at £1300, 530kg Charolais at £1370. Kinawley producer 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 610kg Charolais at £1510, 594kg Limousin at £1430, 630kg Charolais at £1580. Belcoo producer 688kg Simmental at £1650. Churchill producer 492kg Limousin at £1270, 504kg Simmental at £1240. Dungannon producer 554kg Charolais at £1400, 544kg Charolais at £1270, 526kg Charolais at £1350, 516kg Charolais at £1370, 600kg Charolais at £1450, 520kg Charolais at £1290. Florencecourt producer 504kg Limousin at £1330, 428kg Shorthorn at £1050, 438kg Shorthorn at £1080, 468kg Shorthorn at £1070.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1320 for a Charolais 412kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1100 for a Charolais 357kg.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 412kg Charolais steer at £1320, 405kg Charolais steer at £1190, 357kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1100. Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais bull at £990, 415kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 356kg Charolais heifer at £970, 361kg Charolais heifer at £970. Kinawley producer 311k Charolais steer at £1030, 263kg Charolais heifer at £810, 349kg Charolais steer at £1100. Enniskillen producer 430kg Charolais steer at £1270, 376kg Charolais steer at £1230, 388kg Charolais steer at £1090, 307kg Charolais bull at £870, 270kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £750, 232kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £620, 341kg Hereford bull at £840. Kesh producer 398kg Limousin bull at £1060, 247kg Belgian Blue bull at £890, 306kg Belgian Blue heifer at £920. Derrylin producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 460kg Limousin bull at £1160, 580kg Charolais bull at £1310. Kinawey producer 321kg Charolais steer at £950, 400kg Charolais steer at £1050, 452kg Charolais steer at £1130. Derrygonnelly producer 428kg Limousin steer at £1250, 298kg Charolais steer at £970. Belleek producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £620, 301kg Charolais steer at £870, 370kg Charolais steer at £1080, 291kg Charolais steer at £920. Ballinamallard producer 252kg Charolais heifer at £650, 249kg Charolais heifer at £760, 290kg Hereford bull at £650. Monea producer 229kg Charolais heifer at £700, 293kg Charolais steer at £1010, 273kg Charolais heifer at £860, 228kg Charolais heifer at £760, 205kg Charolais heifer at £600.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from £250 to a top of £560 for a Aberdeen Angus and heifer calves to £475 for a Charolais.

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, Limousin heifer at £420, Limousin heifer at £360. Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £430. Derrylester producer Charolais heifer at £475, Simmental heifer at £320. Tempo producer Simmental bull at £350. Fivemiletown producer Hereford heifer at £250, Hereford heifer at £150. Springfield producer Charolais heifer at £350. Belleek producer Charolais bull at £390. Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £415, Limousin bull at £340.

Suckler cows

2015 Limousin cow with October born Hereford heifer at £2300. 2012 Limousin cow with October born Hereford heifer at £2120. 2016 Limousin cow with January born Hereford bull at £2080. 2018 Shorthorn cow with December born Limousin bull at £2080. 2019 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2140. 2019 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2040. 2018 Shorthorn cow with November born Limousin bull at £2060. 2018 AV cow with May born Simmental bull at £2100. 2019 Limousin heifer with January born Limousin bull at £1870. 2019 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer with May born Limousin heifer at £1860. 2019 Charolais heifer with Limousin born Hereford heifer at £1740. 2018 Hereford cow with December born Hereford bull at £1700. 2021 purebred Charolais bull at £1580.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 272ppk paid for a 548kg Charolais at £1490, lighter weights from 220-282ppk paid for a 524kg Charolais at £1480.

Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg at £1680. Culkey producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg at £1580. Florencecourt producer Charolais 548kg at £1490, Charolais 524kg at £1480, Charolais 570kg at £1470, Charolais 520kg at £1310, Charolais 480kg at £1180. Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1430, Charolais 480kg at £1270. Belcoo producer Charolais 530kg at £1300.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 277ppk paid for a 640kg Charolais at £1780 , lighter lots sold from 125-305ppk for a 384kg Charolais at £1170, Friesian cows from 78-212ppk paid for a 684kg at £1450 and fat bulls to 243ppk paid for a 700kg Limousin at £1700.