Limousin cow sells to a top price of £1720 at Saintfield Mart

Fat cattle: 90 fats sold a super trade of £1720 for a 860kg Limousin cow, £200 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1668 for a 810kg Belgian Blue, £206 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1270 for a 870kg, £146 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousin cow 860kg £200 £1720, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue Bullocks 810kg £206 £1668, 750kg £218 £1635, 670kg £225 £1507, 680kg £221 £1502, 680kg £218 £1482, 670kg £218 £1460, 670kg £214 £1433, Hillsborough producer Sim cow 890kg £181 £1610, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 880kg £172 £1513, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 780kg £178 £1388, 630kg £198 £1247, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 710kg £190 £1349, 660kg £200 £1320, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 730kg £179 £1306, Newtownards producer Shorthorn cow 870kg £148 £1287, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 700kg £182 £1274, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 870kg £146 £1270, 840kg £138 £1160, 700kg £136 £952, Comber producer Friesian cows 910kg £138 £1255, 780kg £147 £1146, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cows 740kg £168 £1243, 690kg £163 £1125, Saintfield producer Limousin Bull 630kg £190 £1197, Crossgar producer Fr cows 800kg £145 £1160, 780kg £133 £1037 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 820kg £138 £1131, 770kg £135 £1039, 680kg, £138 £938.

Bullocks; 120 bullocks sold to an exceptional trade of £1600 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus (229).

Lighter sorts sold to £1240 for a 420kg Charolais (295).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1600, Charolais 570kg £1440, 580kg £1440, 590kg £1440, 600kg £1400, 610kg £1400, 550kg £1370, 620kg £1340, 550kg £1330, 550kg £1320, 600kg £1320, 500kg £1300, 550kg £1280, 550kg £1240, 450kg £1200, 470kg £1200, 500kg £1130, Carryduff producer Charolais 610kg £1510, 580kg £1500, 540kg £1380, 600kg £1300, 500kg £1240, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 610kg £1500, 470kg £1310, 460kg £1290, 420kg £1240, 440kg £1240, 440kg £1170, 430kg £1160, 440kg £1160, 470kg £1150, 390kg £1140, 400kg £1130, 370kg £1070, 380kg £1060, 400kg £1050, 350kg £1020, 350kg £1000, 360kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Charolais 540kg £1330, 560kg £1240, 520kg £1160, Ballgowan producer Shorthorns 620kg £1320, 580kg £1240, 600kg £1230, 580kg £1200, 540kg £1130, 550kg £1130, 500kg £1110, 500kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 420kg £1130, 320kg £950, Comber producer Limousins 500kg £1110, 500kg £1060, Hillsborough producer Charolais 360kg £1090, 330kg £990, 320kg £940, 290kg £870 and Comber producer Charolais 330kg £985, 300kg £885, 310kg £860, 290kg £855.

Heifers: Sold to £1280 for a 490kg Charolais (261) with lighter sorts selling to £960 for a 310kg Charolais, (309.

Special entry of 20 quality Charolais heifers for Wednesday 30th June.

Dropped calves; 80 drops sold to a strong trade of £500 for a Belgian Blue bull.