Beef bullocks sold to at £2000 for a 706kg Charolais 283ppk, forward bullocks to 335 for a 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1830.

Light weights to 344p for a 354kg Charolais at £1220.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrylin producer 448kg Limousin at £1420; Derrygonnelly producer 334kg Limousin at £1030; Ballinamallard producer 542kg Charolais at £1440, 548kg Limousin at £1490, 584kg Charolais at £1690; Rosslea producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1830, 634kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620; Aughnacloy producer 598kg Limousin at £1770, 532kg Limousin at £1570, 566kg Charolais at £1540, 566kg Charolais at £1540, 566kg Charolais at £1640, 538kg Charolais at £1640, 502kg Limousin at £1510, 638kg Limousin at £1690,, 606kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 498kg Charolais at £1590; Ballinamallard producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus at £920, 368kg Aberdeen Angus at £970; Kinawley producer 378kg Charolais at £1300, 354kg Charolais at £1220, 348kg Charolais at £1200, 380kg Charolais at £1240; Fivemiletown producer 484kg Charolais at £1470, 496kg Charolais at £1640, 464kg Limousin at £1460, 494kg Limousin at £1460, 494kg Charolais at £1660, 480kg Limousin at £1550; Lisnaskea producer 512kg Charolais at £1520; Tempo producer 452kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 420kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 432kg Charolais at £1490, 448kg Limousin at £1520, 422kg Limousin at £1510; Omagh producer 404kg Belgian Blue at £1260, 482kg Charolais at £1310 and Irvinestown producer 706kg Charolais at £2000.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1460 for a Aubrac 456kg 307ppk.

Heifers sold from 650 to 1180 for a Charolais 415kg Limousin 284ppk.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 263kg Charolais bull at £730, 264kg Charolais heifer at £930, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Belleek producer 330kg Limousin bull at £1040; Kesh producer 264kg Limousin bull at £960, 275kg Charolais heifer at £940; Trillick producer 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1270, 344kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1120, 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1230; Ederney producer 343kg Limousin bull at £1070; Belcoo producer 419kg Charolais bull at £1340; Derrygonnelly proucer 351kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 383kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Coa producer 384kg Limousin bull at £1170; Belleek producer 350kg Charolais bull at £1170, 270kg Charolais bull at £1040; Springfield producer 430kg Limousin bull at £1310; Kinawley producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £990, 356kg Limousin bull at £1090; Derrylin producer 286kg Limousin bull at £1040, 390kg Charolais bull at £1210; Newtownbutler producer 248kg Charolais bull at £830, 283kg Charolais heifer at £900 and Enniskillen producer 296kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1010.

Calves

Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £440; Rosslea producer Belgian Blue bull at £430, Hereford bull at £405, Aberdeen Angus bull at £390 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £390.

Suckler cows

Fintona producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2620, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2600, Simmental cow with Limousin bull at £2560 and Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2600, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2450, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2300.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 300ppk paid for a 732kg Charolais at £2190.

Medium weights to 321ppk paid for a 470kg Limousin at £1510.

Light weights sold to 328ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1240.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 732kg at £2190, 710kg Charolais at £2140, Charolais 664kg at £1990, Charolais 630kg at £1860, Charolais 490kg at £1420; Rosslea producer Charolais 710kg at £1920, Charolais 630k at £1700, Charolais 490kg at £1420; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 590kg at £1680, Charolais 570kg at £1610 and Dungannon producer Charolais 470kg at £1510, 480kg at £1480.

Fat cows