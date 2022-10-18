The first prize winner and overall champion went to Colin Dunwoody Caledon for a 460kg Limousin steer to £1520 (£330 per 100kg).

Second prize winner and reserve champion went to Alan Veitch Lisbellaw for a 385kg Limousin heifer to £1600 (£415 per 100kg).

Second prize winning steer went to G McShane Strabane for a 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300 per 100kg).

Livestock Markets

Third prize steer went to Frank and Gary Stewart Dungannon for a 360kg Limousin to £1300 (£361 per 100kg).

Second prize winning heifer went to Michael Donaghy Dungannon for a 450kg Limousin to £1070 (£238 per 100kg).

Third prize winner jeifer went to Alan Veitch Lisbellaw for a 335kg Limousin to £970 (£289 per 100kg.

Other leading prices as follows:

Steers and bulls

M Donaghy Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £1460 (£263) Aidan Donaghy Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1320 (£310) D Wallace Pomeroy 420kg Limousin to £1320 (£314) and 415kg Limousin to £1140 (£274) A Kelly Sixmilecross 465 Charolais to £1250 (£269) and 405 Kg Charolais to £1120 (£276) T McAlister Armagh 525kg Limousin to £1250 (£238) F and G Stewart Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1230 (£315) D Rafferty Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1200 (£304) and 365Kg. Limousin to £1080 (£296) P B Logan Lisbellaw 545kg Limousin to £1200 (£220) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £1180 (£310) J Mairs Lurgan 320kg Limousin to £1170 (£365) C and H Crudden Magheraveely 395kg Charolais to £1160 (£293) and 425kg Charolais to £1090 (£254) A Kelly Sixmilecross 405kg Charolais to £1120 (£276) and M McNally Portadown 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) and 350kg Charolais to £1080 (£308).

Heifers

James Hagan Dungannon 295kg Limousin to £1420 (£481) 505kg Limousin to £1240 (£245) and 375kg Limousin to £1010 (£269) Mary Hackett Augher 345kg Limousin to £1260 (£365) G Mulholland Aghalee 355kg Limousin to £1190 (£335) and 340kg Limousin to £880 (£259) Birchwood Limousins Cookstown 325kg Limousin to £1150 (£354) and 300kg Limousin to £930 (£310) C and H Crudden Magheraveely 280kg Limousin to £1080 (£385) C Dunwoody Caledon 380kg Belgian Blue to £1040 (£273) and 350kg Limousin to £890 (£254) A Donaghy Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £1010 (£269) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £1000 (£263) D Rafferty Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) F and G Haughey Fintona 310kg Charolais to £950 (£306) PMcFarland and T D Forbes Portadown 350kg Limousin to £930 (£265) and M McNally Portadown 335kg Charolais to £900 (£268).

