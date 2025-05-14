Limousin heifer sells for £2810 for a 660kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw store prices peak at £2810 for a 660kg Limousin heifer (426.00).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While steers sold to £2700 705kg Charolais (383.00).

Fat cows sold to £2040 for a 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (329.00).

Dropped calves sold to £740 for a Limousin bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £840 Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3350 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

In-calf heifers sold to £3150 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanlings topped at £1630 x 2 435kg Belgian Blue bulls (373.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1490 360kg Charolais (414.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2700 for a 705kg Charolais (383.00) presented by B Casey, £2600 685kg Limousin (380.00), £2340 630kg Sal (371.00); S Casey £2660 695kg Limousin (383.00), £2540 640kg Limousin (397.00), £2380 605kg Charolais (393.00), £2310 555kg Limousin (416.00), £2260 605kg Limousin (374.00); K Burrows £2130 555kg Aberdeen Angus (384.00) and J Burton £1620 340kg Limousin (477.00), £1590 400kg Limousin (398.00), £1500 360kg Limousin (417.00), £1500 370kg Limousin (405.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices sold to £2810 660kg Limousin (426.00) presented by S O’Neill, £2650 675kg Limousin (393.00), £2380 615kg Limousin (387.00), £2280 585kg Limousin (390.00); H Cairns £2440 585kg Charolais (417.00), £1870 480kg Charolais (390.00), £1860 450kg Charolais (414.00); I Allen £2240 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (435.00), £1670 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (428.00); P Lyness £2200 585kg Belgian Blue (376.00); D Henry £1990 520kg Charolais (383.00), £1780 465kg Simmental (383.00), £1710 460kg Charolais (372.00); G Gibson £1990 505kg Belgian Blue (394.00), £1660 445kg Belgian Blue (373.00) and P McKee £1740 475kg Limousin (366.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat cows sold to a height of £2040 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (329.00) presented by P Blevins; J Dickson £1880 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (336.00); C McCartan £1680 585kg Fleckvieh (287.00) and R Jordan £1310 455kg Belted Galloway (288.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves met a flying trade to peak at £740 x 3 Limousin bulls presented by J Ewing, £730 Limousin bull; C Coote £690 Aberdeen Angus bull, £610 Aberdeen Angus bull, £500 Limousin bull; P Robinson £690 Simmental bull, £620 Simmental bull, £500 Simmental bull; D Foreman £560 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Sloan £530 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Quinn £510 Belgian Blue bull, £480 Belgian Blue bull, £450 Belgian Blue bull, £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McCartan £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £415 Aberdeen Angus bull; D McGahan £460 Charolais bull and J Morton £420 Belgian Blue bull, £410 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £95 to £300 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves sold to £840 for a Charolais presented by M Muldoon, £750 Hereford heifer, £680 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £610 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £590 Belgian Blue heifer, £580 Hereford heifer, £490 Limousin heifer, £450 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £420 Belgian Blue heifer; J Ewing £680 x 3 Limousin heifers, £640 x 3 Limousin heifers; P Robinson £590 Limousin heifer; L Henry £570 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £470 Belgian Blue heifer; W Sloan £460 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Crawford £450 Limousin heifer; C McCartan £405 Aberdeen Angus heifer and S Quinn 400 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £3350 for a Belgian Blue cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by W & J Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-calf heifers sold to £3150 for Blonde d'Aquitaine presented by G Girvan; J Glendinning £1480 Aberdeen Angus and P Johnston £1500 Shorthorn beef.

Weanlings

A smaller and planner show of weanling topped at £1630 x 2 435kg Belgian Blue bulls (373.00) presented by J Armstrong; J McQuaid £1330 345kg Aberdeen Angus (383.00); J Ewing £1200 x 3 310kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00) and H Hessin £1060 240kg Limousin (442.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £1490 for 360kg Charolais (414.00) presented by D McManus, £1450 270kg Limousin (537.00), £1450 325kg Charolais (446.00), £1450 350kg Limousin (414.00), £1430 360kg Charolais (398.00), £1420 x 2 330kg Charolais (430.00), £1400 340kg Charolais (412.00), £1400 340kg Limousin (412.00), £1350 325kg Limousin (415.00), £1340 280kg Limousin (476.00); B Mackle £1380 345kg Charolais (400.00); J Dickson £1290 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (458.00), £1180 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (418.00); J Lucas £1120 235kg Limousin (477.00); D Montgomery £980 225kg Limousin (436.00) and M Campton £930 220kg Limousin (423.00).

A good entry of sheep saw spring lambs sell to £158 for a pen of 28kg lambs presented by B Murray; D Quinn £156 23.5kg; N Berry £155 22.5kg; N Marshall £155 25kg and A Nelson £148 25kg.

Fat hoggets sold to £140 for a pen of 26kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £172 presented by B Murray and G Wylie £155.