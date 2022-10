Limousin heifers selling to £3220 at Markethill

Heifers

310 heifers included several pens of top quality forward feeding heifers and beef heifers.

Good quality feeding heifers sold steadily from £230 to £268 for 630k at £1695 from a Benburb producer followed by £259 for 630k at £1655 from a Hilltown farmer and 590k at £1545 from a Tassagh farmer. Beef heifers sold to £267 for 660k at £765 from a Benburb farmer followed by £263 for 660k at £1745 from a Loughgall farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received £261 for 650k at £1715.

Main demand for beef heifers from £240 to £255.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £220 to £259 for 430k at £1125 from a Kesh farmer followed by £256 for 490k at £1265 from a Portadown producer.

Forward heifers

Benburb farmer 632k £1695 £268.00; Hilltown farmer 638k £1655 £259.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1545 £259.00; Loughgall farmer 598k £1545 £259.00; Loughgall farmer 616k £1535 £249.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1324 £247.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1475 £246.00; Jerrettspass farmer 592k £1445 £244.00 and Banbridge farmer 592k £1445 £244.

Beef heifers

Benburb farmer 662k £1765 £267.00; Loughgall farmer 664k £1745 £263.00; Loughgall farmer 658k £1715 £261.00; Benburb farmer 688k £1755 £255.00; Benburb farmer 650k £1635 £252.00; Loughgall farmer 644k £1565 £243.00; Loughgall farmer 652k £1575 £241.00 and Benburb farmer 780k £1875 £240.

Middleweight heifers

Kesh farmer 434k £1125 £259.00; Portadown farmer 494k £1265 £256.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1185 £248.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k £1225 £247.00; Omagh farmer 420k £1035 £246.00; Omagh farmer 452k £1095 £242.00; Belfast farmer £440k £1055 £240.00; Dungannon farmer 478k £1145 £240.00; Armagh farmer 466k £1115 £239.00 and Armagh farmer 494k £1175 £238.

Bullocks

220 bullocks maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward bullocks selling from £240 to £276 for 540k at £1505 from a Moira farmer.

The same owner received £274 for 530k at £1465.

An Armagh farmer received £272 for 510k at £1385.

Beef bullocks sold to £251 for 710k at £1795 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner sold an Aberdeen Angus at £241 for 680k at £1645 and the days top price of £1835 for 760k £241.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £268 for 490k at £1325 from an Armagh farmer followed by £266 for 490k at £1315 from an Armagh producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £260 for 410k at £1065 from a Belfast farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £206 for 630k at £1295 for a Mayobridge producer. The same owner received £204 for 620k at £1275.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 546k £1505 £276.00; Moira farmer 534k £1465 £274.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1385 £272.00; Moira farmer 522k £1405 £269.00; Moira farmer 530k £!425 £269.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1345 £267.00; Benburb farmer 530k £1405 £265.00 and Aghalee farmer 586k £1535 £262.

Beef bullocks

Tandragee farmer 716k £1795 £251.00; Tandragee farmer 682k £1645 £241.00; Tandragee farmer 762k £1835 £241.00; Collone farmer 662k £1585 £239.00 and Tandragee farmer 762k £1815 £238.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 494k £1325 £268.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1315 £266.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1295 £261.00; Belfast farmer 410k £1065 £260.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1225 £257.00; Armagh farmer 484k £1195 £247.00; Belfast farmer 458k £1095 £239.00 and Belfast farmer 450k £1065 £237.

Friesian bullocks

Mayobridge farmer 630k £1295 £206.00; Mayobridge farmer 626k £1275 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 534k £1085 £203.00; Whitecross farmer 540k £1065 £197.00; Tandragee farmer 546k £1075 £197.00 and Mayobridge farmer 626k £1215 £194.

Weanlings

280 weanlings maintained an excellent trade good quality light males sold steadily from £240 to £288 for 350k at £1020 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £285 for 270k at £770 from a Dungannon farmer.

Stronger males sold to £304 for 414k at £1260 for a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £295 for 420k at £1240.

Top price of £1310 for 490k at £267 for a Tynan farmer.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £330 for 264k at £870 for a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £292 for 260k at £760. All good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £257.

Stronger heifers sold to £277 for 410k at £1140 from an Armagh farmer followed by £274 for 430k at £1180 from a Benburb farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 414k £1260 £304.00; Portadown farmer 420k £1240 £295.00; Portadown farmer 420k £1230 £293.00; Tynan farmer 490k £1310 £267.00; Tynan farmer 420k £1100 £262.00 and Portadown farmer 420k £990 £236.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 354k £1020 £288.00; Dungannon farmer 270k £770 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 338k £880 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 326k £840 £258.00; Keady farmer 290k £760 £262.00; Markethill farmer 334k £850 £255.00; Keady farmer 288k £750 £260.00 and Kesh farmer 342k £860 £251.

Strong heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 412k £1140 £277.00; Benburb farmer 430k £1180 £274.00 and Omagh farmer 420k £1120 £267.

Light heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 264k £870 £330.00; Newry farmer 260k £760 £292.00; Cullyhanna farmer 288k £740 £257.00; Newry farmer 346k £890 £257.00; Newry farmer 230k £580 £252.00; Belfast farmer 324k £810 £250.00; Benburb farmer 336k £800 £238.00; Omagh farmer 370k £880 £238.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 328k £780 £238.

Suckler outfits sold to £2100 for a Charolais heifer with twin bull calves at foot.

Other outfits sold from £1100 to £1540.

In calf cows sold to £1480 for 2012 Aberdeen Angus followed by £1445 for a 2012 Aberdeen Angus.

An entry of 320 Limousin calves for Northern Ireland Limousin Club show and sale at Markethill sold in an exceptionally strong demand with the quality of calves on offer very high.

Show champion and first place heifer owned by Nathan Harvey, Armagh weighed 440k and sold at £2280.

Second place heifer Leo Hanlon, Killeavy weighed 346k and sold at £3220 and the third place heifer from Joseph Doyle, Kilkeel weighed 378k and sold at £1950.

Several more notable prices were recorded Roy Nesbitt Armagh received £2850 for 324k Limousin heifer, Vincent Quinn from Kilkeel received £1680 for 380k Limousin heifer and M McNally Portadown received £1560 for 380k Limousin heifer.

Main trade for good quality strong heifers was from £240 to £302 per 100 kilos for 410k at £1240 from a Newry producer followed by £293 for 410k at £1200 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £348 for 328k at £1140 from a Portadown farmer followed by £339 for 336k Limousin at £1140 from a Portadown producer.

Light heifers sold to £556 per 100 kilos for 248k at £1380 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £336 for 226k at £760 from a Markethill producer. A Camlough producer sold 292k Limousin at £970 for £332.

Strong male Limousins sold steadily from £240 to £316 for 408k at £1290 for a Waringstown farmer followed by £313 for 438k at £1370 from a Kilkeel farmer. A Ballyward producer received £308 for 438k at £1350.

First place male weanling owned by Joseph Doyle Kilkeel weighed 300k and sold at £1020.

Second place male was also owned by Joseph Doyle and weighed 496k and sold at £1490 and third place male owned by Nathan Harvey Armagh weighed 460k and sold at £1360.

Middleweight males sold from £250 to £326 for 304k at £990 from a Mountnorris farmer followed by £322 for 388k at £1250 from an Armagh producer.

Several lots sold from £300 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for light males from £280 to £340 for 212k at £720 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £335 for 298k at £970 for a Mountnorris farmer.

The mart would like to thank the judge Martin Tumelty and Henry Savage of the Northern Ireland Limousin Club for officiating at the sale.

Strong heifer Limousin weanlings

Armagh farmer 442k £2280 £516.00; Dungannon farmer 404k £1570 £389.00; Newry farmer 410k £1240 £302.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k £1200 £293.00; Portadown farmer 456k £1250 £274.00; Portadown farmer 432k £1160 £269.00 and Dungannon farmer 422k £1100 £261.

Middleweight heifer Limousin weanlings

Killeavy farmer 346k £3220 £930.00; Armagh farmer 324k £2850 £880.00; Kilkeel farmer 378k £1950 £516.00; Kilkeel farmer 386k £1680 £435.00; Portadown farmer 382k £1560 £408.00; Portadown farmer 328k £1140 £348.00; Portadown farmer 336k £1140 £339.00 and Portadown farmer 384k £1240 £323.

Lightweight heifer Limousin weanlings

Portadown farmer 248k £1380 £556.00; Markethill farmer 226k £760 £336.00; Camlough farmer 292k £970 £332.00; Rathfriland farmer 246k £800 £325.00; Castlewellan farmer 254k £800 £315.00; Warrenpoint farmer 296k £910 £307.00; Armagh farmer 256k £770 £301.00 and Rathfriland farmer 244k £730 £299.

Strong male Limousin weanlings

Waringstown farmer 408k £1290 £316.00; Kilkeel farmer 438k £1370 £313.00; Ballyward farmer 438k £1350 £308.00; Dungannon farmer 434k £1330 £307.00; Castlewellan farmer 422k £1280 £303.00; Kilkeel farmer 496k £1490 £300.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1360 £293.00; Mayobridge farmer 460k £1340 £291.00 and Ballyward farmer 486k £1410 £290.

Middleweight male Limousin weanlings

Mountnorris farmer 304k £990 £326.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1250 £322.00; Poyntzpass farmer 372k £1190 £320.00; Portadown farmer 364k £1160 £319.00; Portadown farmer 334k £1040 £311.00; Armagh farmer 316k £970 £307.00; Ballyward farmer 378k £1160 £307.00 and Keady farmer 318k £970 £305.

Lightweight male Limousin weanlings