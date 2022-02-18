Limousin pedigree bull sells for £1940 at Enniskillen

Beef bullocks 210p to 250p for a 632kg Limousin at £1550 and up to at £1760 per head for a 730kg Charolais at £241ppk, medium weights 215p to 252p for a 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, light weights from 220p to 286p for a 464kg Charolais at £1330.

Bullocks

Enniskillen producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 586kg Charolais at £1410, 676kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, Tempo producer 514kg Charolais at £1310, Ballinamallard producer 602kg Limousin at £1430, 572kg Limousin at £1420, 632kg Limousin at £1580, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, Kinwley producer 450kg Charolais at £1140, 422kg Charolais at £1100, Lisnaskea producer 562kg Charolais at £1300, Rosslea producer 490kg Charolais at £1320, 582kg Charolais at £1390, 458kg Charolais at £1290, 544kg Charolais at £1380, Florencecourt producer 582kg Charolais at £1400, 584kg Charolais at £1470, 622kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, Fivemiletown producer 560kg Charolais at £1350, 528kg Charolais at £1310, 486kg Charolais at £1240, Derrylin producer 538kg Charolais at £1260, 386kg Simmental at £1060, 344kg Charolais at £1040, Belcoo producer 686kg Charolais at £1660, 588kg Charolais at £1400, 612kg Charolais at £1520, 730kg Charolais at £1760, 606kg Charolais at £1540, 558k Charolais at £1460, Aughnacloy producer 492kg Limousin at £1300, 532kg Charolais at £1250, 480kg Limousin at £1260 and Omagh producer 508kg Charolais at £1250, 460kg Hereford at £1230, 522kg Simmental at £1240, 476kg Charolais at £1260, 572kg Limousin at £1370.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls from at £750 to at £1240 for a 455kg Charolais, heifers from at £630 to at £1060 for a 468kg Charolais.

Garrison producer Charolais 317kg at £890, 380kg Charolais bull at £980, 355kg Charolais heifer at £950, Lisnaskea producer 318kg Charolais bull at £910, 291kg Charolais bull at £800, 327kg Charolais bull at £1030, Roscor producer 470kg Charolais bull at £1150, 307kg Charolais bull at £910, 380kg Belgian Blue bull at £1070, 343kg Charolais bull at £980, Belleek producer 308kg Charolais bull at £910, Garrison producer 315kg Charolais bull at £100, Kesh producer 350kg Charolais bull at £980, Derrygonnelly producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 392kg Charolais heifer at £980, 379kg Charolais heifer at £940, Ederney producer 397kg Limousin bull at £1080, 309kg Charolais bull at £940, Enniskillen producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £960, 350kg Charolais heifer at £960, Charolais heifer at £900, Kesh producer 388kg Charolais heifer at £1040, Charolais heifer 338kg at £910, Derrylin producer422kg Charolais bull at £1100, 342kg Charolais bull at £940 and Kinawley producer 401kg Limousin bull at £1020.

Calves

Bull calves to at £560 for a November born Charolais and heifer to at £440 for a November born Charolais.

Belgian Blue bull born February at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull born December at £355, Hereford bull born January at £175, Aberdeen Angus bull born February at £315, Shorthorn bull born January at £175, Friesian bull born February at £140, Friesian bull born January at £95, Friesian bull born December at £90, Aberdeen Angus heifer born November at £360, Aberdeen Angus heifer born December at £250 and Hereford heifer born January at £180.

Lumps

Belgian Blue heifer born January at £890 (show potential) Limousin heifer born October at £690, Belgian Blue heifer born 21 at £580, Aberdeen Angus heifer born 21 at £520, Aberdeen Angus heifer born 21 at £500.

Suckler cows

Dromore producer 2014 born Charolais near note to Charolais bull at £1760, 2015 born Limousin due 1 month to Charolais bull at £1300, Lisbellaw producer 2017 born Charolais with Charolais heifer at foot at £1740, Boho producer 2018 born Hereford cow with Aberdeen Angus at foot at £1500, Trillick producer 2016 born Hereford with Limousin at foot at £1360, Ballinamallard producer 2013 born Limousin with heifer at foot at £1360 and Coa producer 2018 born Limousin pedigree bull at £1940.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 268ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £1660 and to a top price of at £1700, medium weights from 225-273ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1240, while light weights sold from 228-272ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1090.

Belleek producer Charolais 750kg at £1700, Charolais 600kg at £1470, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 620kg at £1660, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 630kg at £1590, Charolais 500kg at £1350, Charolais 1260kg at £1520, Charolais 580kg at £1470, Charolais 590kg at £1450, Charolais 580kg at £1430, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 650kg at £1590, Charolais 650kg at £1580, Charolais 590kg at £1460, Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1480, Charolais 560kg at £1450, Boho producer Charolais 580kg at £1440, Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1320, Charolais 500kg at £1300, Charolais 500kg at £1240, Omagh producer Charolais 450kg at £1240, Charolais 470kg at £1200 and Florececourt producer Charolais 480kg at £1240, Charolais 460kg at £1170.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 218ppk paid for a 626kg Charolais at £1370 and Friesian cows from 75-143ppk paid for a 706kg at £1010.

Lisbellaw producer 554kg Simmental at £1170, Tempo producer 814k Limousin at £1600