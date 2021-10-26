Limousin purchasers focus on easy calving genetics at local sales

Eniver Rocky 12,000gns

A theme at Northern Irish sales so far this year, has been the focus by purchasers on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon.

Commercial producers are clearly seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the ‘go to’ breed. This October saw a new NI club record for Suckled calf sales was broken, when a 422kg Limousin heifer from Darren McSorley went under the hammer for £4,700 at Markethill.

The sale on the 29th October will be an excellent opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality bulls and females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability. Animals can be exported to Mainland UK and ROI. The LimSale App provides details of all entries. Catalogues are also available from Dungannon Livestock Market or Online via BLCS website.

Kilclass Redbull - 6500gns

Finbar O’Brien, the Northern Irish Club Chairman commented: “Our Northern Irish breeders have once again exhibited high-quality examples of pedigree Limousins. There is a strong demand for Limousin cattle, witnessed by our recent successful suckled calf shows and sales. No doubt the upcoming sale on the 29th October at Dungannon will see further high quality bulls and females brought forward. I look forward to seeing both established breeders and fresh faces.”

A successful trade was received for breeders who recently travelled across the water for the British Limousin Cattle Society Sale held in Carlisle last weekend. A solid trade was seen across the board as a whole, with bulls averaging £7332.09, an increase of over £983.09 on the same sale in 2019. 19 of the top-class bulls on offer made five figures, 14 of which exceeded 12,000gns.

The first of six bulls to score 12,000gns was Eniver Rocky, travelling with M McKeefry from over the water in County Derry. Rocky was crowned senior champion in Friday’s show, after being placed first in his senior class. The February 2020-born Rocky is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of the homebred cow Eviver Isabelle. Carrying two copies of the Q204X myostatin gene and with a beef value of LM37 Rocky caught the eye of Morgan and Price of the Tyrosser herd, he now calls Builth Wells home.

Drumhilla Rambo also achieved 9,000gns, after being placed first in his class and reserve intermediate champion. Rambo travelled from over the water from Drumhilla Farm, Newtownards. Sired by 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic, and is out of Glentock Northernstar, who was purchased for 15,000gns at Red Ladies in 2017. Rambo carries myostatin of F94L and NT821. Heading back over the water to County Down with the Damview herd, Rambo was purchased by P McKeag.

Going under the hammer for 6,500gns was Kilclass Redbull presented by D A Frew, Antrim.