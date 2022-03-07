Limousin Rising Stars calf spectacular

With covid restrictions eased and 70 entries forward for the show, Limousin breeders from across the province are keen to throw on the halter, get the white coats out of the wardrobe and step inside the show ring to compete against their fellow breeders.

This will also be the first show of the year celebrating the British Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th anniversary.

Entries were open to all pedigree and Limousin sired commercials born in 2021. Championship classes are being split into senior, junior, pedigree and commercial sections, with the pedigree and commercial champions going head-to-head for the Supreme Championship. This year the Supreme Championship is kindly sponsored by Whinfellpark Limousins.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging the pedigree and commercial classes will be Llyr Hughes, from Wales.

Llyr himself is no stranger to success in the pedigrees with his homebred bull, Pablo Rolex securing the Junior Championship and Supreme Championship at the February 2022 sale in Carlisle and then going on to achieve the top price of the day when selling for a phenomenal 38,000gns to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch.

In the commercial section Llyr bred and exhibited “Queen Bee”, sired by stockbull Derrygullinane Kingbull, at the Agri Expo 2018 and won Baby Beef Champion.

This year sees the return of the young handler competition which will be judged by Laura Hughes of the Pabo Herd. Young breeders looking for more information about the young handler competition should contact Louise McMullan, YLBNI Chairperson on 07523 031919‬.‬

Special thanks to all the sponsors of this year’s show: A Hyde Feeds, Abbey Autoline, Beatty Fuels and Farm Supplies, Bothwell Farm Supplies, British Limousin Cattle Society, Fane Valley Stores, Firmount Veterinary Clinic, Harrison and Heatherington, Moocall, Norbrook Laboratories, Parklands Veterinary Group, Portglenone Refrigeration, Rutledge Contracts Ltd, Uniblock – Lifeline, Walter Watson and Whinfellpark Limousins.