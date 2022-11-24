While heifers topped at £1480 for a 675kg Belgian Blue (219.00).

Dropped calves sold to £355 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £305 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1590 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £990 for a 335kg Charolais steer (293.00).

Weanling heifers to £760 for a 395kg Belgian Blue (191.00).

Steers

steer prices cleared to £1700 for a 665kg Limousin (256.00) presented by W Somerville, £1490 630kg Limousin (237.00), £1460 565kg Limousin (258.00), £1430 555kg Limousin (258.00); V Patterson £1580 620kg Limousin (255.00), £1580 610kg Charolais (259.00), £1550 585kg Charolais (265.00), £1500 565kg Limousin (266.00), £1450 585kg Limousin (248.00), £1440 575kg Limousin (250.00), £1370 520kg Limousin (264.00); S McAlister £1450 615kg Limousin (236.00), £1360 575kg Belgian Blue (237.00); G McDonnell £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00); J McStay £1290 510kg Charolais (253.00), £1220 475kg Charolais (256.00), £1210 470kg Limousin (257.00), £1170 445kg Limousin (263.00), £1150 465kg Limousin (247.00), £1140 450kg Limousin (253.00), £1070 440kg Charolais (243.00), £1050 440kg Limousin (239.00); M Burrows £1140 450kg Belgian Blue (253.00); K Harvey £1130 435kg Charolais (260.00), £1040 385kg Charolais (270.00), £1030 400kg Charolais (258.00), £920 340kg Simmental (271.00) and G O’Donnell £1075 430kg Limousin (250.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to a height of £1480 675kg Belgian Blue (219.00) presented by B McVeigh; S McCrory £1450 555kg Limousin (261.00), £1350 570kg Charolais (237.00), £1210 510kg Charolais (237.00); S Brannigan £1440 590kg Limousin (244.00), £1420 600kg Limousin (237.00), £1340 580kg Limousin (231.00); S McAlister £1300 560kg Belgian Blue (232.00); D Nelson £1250 470kg Limousin (266.00), £1205 495kg Limousin (243.00), £1010 410kg Limousin (246.00); A Robinson £1050 460kg Charolais (226.00), £990 435kg Charolais (228.00); G O’Donnell £1040 455kg Limousin (229.00), £970 415kg Limousin (234.00); S Reaney £1040 455kg Limousin (229.00) and F Tiffney £800 335kg Limousin (239.00), £800 335kg Charolais (239.00).

Fat cows sold to £650 for a 460kg Hereford (141.00) presented by a Dungannon producer, £630 475kg Aberdeen Angus (135.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £355 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by L Heslip, £255 Belgian Blue bull; D and D Graydon £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, £340 Hereford bull, £325 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Hereford bull; M Black £350 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S Montgomery £340 Hereford bull, £305 Charolais bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Watters £320 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull; S McAlister £280 Belgian Blue bull; D Montague £275 Simmental bull; C Maxwell £255 Hereford bull and B McKeever £250 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £305 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers presented by B McKeever; D Montague £250 Limousin heifer; D and D Graydon £230 x 2 Hereford heifers; M Rea £215 Hereford heifer and K Montgomery £205 Limousin heifer, £190 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1590 for Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by S Tierney.

Weanlings

A full ring side of buyers insured a strong demand for all classes of weanlings to peak at £990 for a 335kg Charolais male (295.00) presented by D and J Kane, £980 340kg Charolais (290.00), £910 325kg Charolais (280.00); B Rafferty £930 360kg Charolais (258.00); S Tierney £900 335kg Limousin (269.00), £800 305kg Limousin (262.00); P McCann £860 290kg Simmental (294.00), £800 300kg Belgian Blue (265.00), £800 300kg Simmental (265.00), £790 295kg Hereford (269.00) and D Haughian £800 315kg Charolais (254.00), £780 305kg Limousin (257.00).