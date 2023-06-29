While heifers sold to £1680 for a 690kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1800 for a 710kg Limousin (254.00).

Dropped calves sold to £400 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £390 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1700 for a Saler cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1330 for a 400kg Charolais heifer (333.00).

Bull calves topped at £1190 for a 400kg Limousin (296.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1900 for a 690kg Limousin (275.00) presented by P Traynor, £1880 685kg Charolais (275.00), £1870 690kg Charolais (271.00), £1820 645kg Limousin (282.00), £1800 625kg Limousin (288.00), £1780 645kg Limousin (276.00), £1690 605kg Limousin (279.00), £1630 570kg Limousin (286.00); M Kirkland £1830 625kg Limousin (293.00), £1640 605kg Charolais (271.00), £1550 565kg Belgian Blue (274.00); P D N Farms £1760 630kg Aberdeen Angus (279.00), £1550 575kg Charolais (270.00), £1380 505kg Limousin (273.00) and A McGurk £1350 465kg Charolais (290.00), £1300 480kg Charolais (271.00).

Heifers

A planner show of heifers saw prices peak at £1680 690kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00) presented by DJ McElmurry; D Loane £1600 600kg Belgian Blue (267.00), £1540 615kg Limousin (250.00), £1470 585kg Limousin (251.00), £1360 545kg Limousin (250.00); A Bowden £1410 565kg Shorthorn beef (250.00), £1380 525kg Limousin (263.00), £1350 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (273.00), £1350 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (252.00); R Verner £1150 455kg Belgian Blue (253.00) and B Daly £1070 390kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows sold to a height of £1800 710kg Limousin (254.00) presented by D Bell; M Haughian £1495 675kg Simmental (222.00); J Stewart £1080 640kg Fleckvieh (169.00); C Warnock £1010 595kg Fleckvieh (170.00) and D Haughian £1000 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (187.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady to peak at £400 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by B Sheridan, £375 Fleckvieh bull, £375 Limousin bull, £330 Belgian Blue bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £285 x 2 Montbeliarde bulls, £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Limousin bull; N Moore £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £340 Limousin bull; F Collins £360 Hereford bull, £340 Hereford bull; T Stockdale £345 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and H Gourley £340 x 7 Aberdeen Angus bulls; a Sixmilecross producer £320 Hereford bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull;T Irwin £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £285 Simmental bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls: C Richardson £270 Aberdeen Angus bull and R Fields £270 Simmental bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £150.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by C Richardson, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Sixmilecross producer £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Dungannon producer £330 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Simmental heifer; W and H Gourley £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Sloan £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer and J Stockdale £220 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1700 Saler cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by T Carson and J Stewart £1440 Aberdeen Angus cow and Belgian Blue bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to a height of £1190 for a 400kg Limousin (296.00) presented J Woods; P Quinn £1180 420kg Limousin (280.00); E Bingham £1120 380kg Charolais (293.00), £910 335kg Simmental (273.00), £910 340kg Charolais (270.00) and B Daly £780 280kg Limousin (279.00), £760 260kg Limousin (289.00), £750 275kg Limousin (274.00), £710 270kg Limousin (261.00), £690 250kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00) and £650 215kg Aberdeen Angus (300.00).