Limousin stock bull sells for £2910 at Saintfield Mart

Another good show of cattle on Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with excellent prices throughout.

Fat cattle

Leading prices: Comber Limousin stock bull 1070kgs 272p £2910, Ballynahinch Charolais bull 750kgs 318p £2385, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus cow 700kgs 328p £2296, Ballygowan Limousin cow 750kgs 288p £2160, Saintfield Hereford cow 800kgs 264p £2112, Hillsborough Limousin cow 680kgs 306p £2080, Lisburn Stabiliser bull 870kgs 224p £1948, Comber Friesian bull 680kgs 272p £1849, Dromara Shorthorn cow 740kgs 246p £1820, Downpatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 710kgs 252p £1789, Hillsborough Aberdeen Angus cows 620kgs 288p £1785, 720kgs 236p £1699, Ballygowan Limousin cows 600kgs 258p £1548, 590kgs 250p £1475 Saintfield Aberdeen Angus cow 710kgs 214p £1519. Newtownards Charolais bullocks 610kgs 324p £1976, 500kgs 348p £1740.

Another excellent trade for dairy bred cows with all fleshed cows making over 200p and as far as 250p.

Bring your cull cows to the live ring, more cows required every week.

Weanlings, another super entry of quality calves this week again, selling to top of £1610 for a 330kg Limousin bullock 488p.

Leading prices: Lisburn Limousin bullocks 330kgs £1610, 330kgs £1500, Downpatrick Limousin bulls, 370kgs £1620, 430kgs £1600, 430kgs £1600, 400kgs £1500, 390kgs £1460, Dundonald Limousin and Charolais bullocks 350kgs £1550, 380kgs £1530, 320kgs £1430, 360kgs £1420, Limousin heifer 330kgs £1260 and Carryduff, Belgian Blues bullocks 420kgs £1480, 350kgs £1310.

Bullocks ring topped this week at £2320, for a 680kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Hillsborough Belgian Blues 680kgs £2320, 720kgs £2320 Aberdeen Angus 650kgs £2040, Hillsborough Limousins, 510kgs £1830, 520kgs £1690, 480kgs £1680, 470kgs £1590, Holywood Aberdeen Angus 540kgs £1830, 500kgs £1750 and Downpatrick Limousin 490kgs £1660.

Heifers

Leading prices: Banbridge Limousins 630kgs £2020, 610kgs £1930, Belfast Hereford, 580kgs £1780, Limousin 500kgs £1690, Belgian Blue 530kgs £1660, Hillsborough Limousins 460kgs £1640, 450kgs £1570. Holywood Charolais 470kgs £1520, 480kgs £1400.