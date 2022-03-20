Liquid Gold Cattle: It’s the best £3.20 you will ever spend

Effectively boosting animals’ mineral and vitamin levels prior to turnout will ensure they will make best use of the grass available to them.

All of this translates into improved daily growth rates, throughout the grazing season ahead.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story: “Drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout can help deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period.”

Paul Elwood with Angus weanlings recently drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle

He added:“This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days. These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head. This is based on a Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.”

So how does this compare with feeding additional meal to cattle at grass this year?

Paul Elwood again:“The price of a cattle grower ration is currently in the region of £300/t. So for the price of approximately 10kg of meal, farmers can help secure a more significant growth rate bonus by investing in Liquid Gold Cattle.”

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle. However, it is not the total nutritional package.

Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul Elwood confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented:“Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”