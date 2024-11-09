Paul is confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

The coming weeks will see many dairy farmers across Northern Ireland serving heifers to have them calve down next September and October.

By taking this course of action, it ensures that the animals join their respective milking groups at a time when the winter price bonuses, now available from all the dairy processors on an annual basis, can be best availed of.

So it’s imperative that the heifers calve down within a relative narrow time period. Making this happen requires that the inherent fertility levels of the animals are maximised at time of service.

This requirement takes on even greater significance given the fact that the vast majority of milk producers now use sexed semen on their replacement heifers.

Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health highlighting the benefits of Liquid Gold Dairy.

So much for the background: the good news is that a straightforward decision can be taken, which will act to significantly boost the fertility levels of dairy heifers that are served during the late autumn/early winter period.

Specifically, a recent trial carried out here in Northern Ireland has confirmed that dosing dairy replacement heifers with the Liquid Gold Dairy mineral and vitamin drench will boost their subsequent fertility rates by 20%.

The work was carried out by HVS Animal Health, the company responsible for developing the Liquid Gold range.

The heifers used in the trial work were all from the same herd.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story: “The heifers were divided up into two groups, depending on whether their ear tags ended with an odd or even number.

“This approach ensured that the trial was completely random in nature.”

He continued: “Each of the heifers in the Liquid Gold group received 100ml of the drench at a cost of £4.80 per head.

“The results obtained were extremely significant. And the same principle holds, where mature dairy cows are concerned.”

Paul is confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented: “Liquid Gold Dairy is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul concluded: “It’s now clear that 2024 has been one of the most difficult grass growing years in living memory.

“A very late spring followed by a cool, dull summer period has meant that grass output levels are down – in some cases – by as much as 15%, relative to a ten year average.#

“We also know that the quality of silage now available on most farms is well below anticipated levels.

“Given this backdrop the role of Liquid Gold Dairy in boosting heifer fertility takes on even greater significance.”

For further information, contact HVS Animal Health on (028) 4483 1700.