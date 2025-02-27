Lisa Dorrian: Police renew appeal 20 years after her disappearance and murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian have today (27 February) made a renewed appeal for information on her disappearance and murder.

The appeal comes on the 20th anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance and is supported by a reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Additionally, detectives have, for the first time, released CCTV footage, which is the last known footage of Lisa in the days before her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Lisa Dorrian was a young woman – just 25 years old – when she was murdered. “Lisa, who was from Bangor, was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February 2005 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park. It’s believed she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Shows Lisa entering the Saltwater Brig, near Kircubbin, in Co Down on the afternoon of Saturday 26 February 2005

“Despite hundreds of extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries completed, Lisa’s body has not been found, and those responsible for her murder have not yet been held to account.

“Twenty years have now passed. That’s 20 long years of unimaginable torment for a loving family. Yet, despite their pain, they’ve never given up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination has remained steadfast.

“We’re releasing CCTV footage, along with still images1. This is the last known footage of Lisa in the run-up to her disappearance. My hope is to jog memories, and to encourage anyone with information to speak up.”

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman continued: “Lisa wasn’t just a name or an image on a photo or screen. She was a real person – a young woman with a family that love and continue to miss her dearly. They deserve to know what happened to her and they deserve justice.

Shows Lisa entering the Lock & Quay, Groomsport, in Co Down (now Groomsport Inn) on the night of Friday 25 February 2005

“Those who have information, but who are reluctant or frightened to come forward, must surely have a troubled conscience. I am asking you to take this opportunity to do the right thing and speak up. Keep in mind that two decades have now passed. People’s circumstances may have changed, and allegiances may have changed.

“Please be assured that information can be passed, with 100% anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers. The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa’s murder or, noteworthy, for information that results in the recovery of her body. With Crimestoppers, calls are never recorded, there’s no caller line display or 1471 facility, and computer IP addresses can never be traced.”

She added: “As a Police Service, we are committed to creating an environment where women and girls can feel safe and be safe. We promised that years one and two of our dedicated action plan were only the beginning of the journey, and the launch of a behavioural change campaign was a promise that we’re pleased to have recently delivered on.

“We want to help start a new narrative where we are all braver in challenging negative attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls. The harrowing statistics show that if we allow misogyny to fester in our communities any longer, more women and girls will suffer as a result.”

Shows Lisa leaving the Lock & Quay, Groomsport, in Co Down (now Groomsport Inn) on the night of Friday 25 February 2005

Anyone with information on the murder of Lisa Dorrian is asked to contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Photos and footage, including CCTV and mobile phone footage, can be shared with the Police Service through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Meanwhile the Dorrian family have issued a statement on the 20th anniversary.

It states: “28th February marks 20 years since Lisa was murdered and disappeared. Twenty years ago, we lost our beautiful sister and daughter but, even more importantly, Lisa lost her life at the hands of people she knew and trusted. Every day without Lisa is hard, but 20 years has been a lifetime of pain for us.

“Today we will start a new digital billboard and bus shelter campaign across NI highlighting this milestone 20-year anniversary.

“Lisa had dreams and aspirations, she wanted to get married one day and have children of her own. She was a vibrant person who always wanted more from life – she wanted to travel and explore the world. Lisa was denied all of her hopes and dreams.

“Since Lisa was murdered we have had family celebrations, birthdays, births and deaths and have felt the loss of Lisa at every single one. We talk about her to her nieces and nephews so that they will know what a loving auntie they would have had. Her absence in all of our lives has grown over the years – all of the ‘what ifs’ and ‘if onlys’.

“On the night that Lisa was murdered she would have laughed and joked with these people. She would have been her loving, kind, funny self. She would never have imagined that they would have caused her harm, murdered her and then decided to put her body somewhere so that it would remain hidden for 20 years.

“Our family has never been the same since the day we got the news that Lisa went missing. Our mum went to her grave never knowing what happened to her beautiful first-born daughter. The grief and pain was all consuming. Our lives have to go on around what happened to Lisa but she is at the heart of all of our thoughts and conversations daily.

“We are grateful to have an active PSNI investigation with a team intent on getting justice for Lisa. We hope to see Lisa's murderers in court one day.

“Today we will gather as a family at Lisa’s bench and ‘garden for thoughts’ in Bangor to think of her and the 25 years we were lucky to get to spend with her. Lisa will never be forgotten and we will campaign until we find her and get justice for her murder. We will also visit mums grave where Lisa’s name was added last year and lay flowers in the hope that one day we will be able to give Lisa the Christian burial she deserves.

“Twenty years of secrecy could end with a phone call, a letter, a message. Please tell us where Lisa is. We love you Lisa.”