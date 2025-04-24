Lisburn’s Andrew Ingredients celebrates 80 years of baking success

Tim Andrew with a photo of his father and company founder W.H (Bill) Andrew.

ANDREW Ingredients, a leading supplier of baking ingredients in UK and Ireland, is celebrating its 80th year in business.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was founded by WH (Bill) Andrew in 1945, the company has grown to become the cornerstone of the NI baking industry, providing top-quality products, exceptional service and expertise to the baking and food industry.

From humble beginnings as a small family-run business, it started at a site in Corporation Street, Belfast, before moving to Hillsborough and then on to the current Lisburn location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today they employ 55 staff with a customer base that has grown to feature a diverse range of businesses.

From small artisan producers to large-scale industrial manufacturers across the food industry in UK & Ireland ranging from bakeries, food processors, pie manufacturers, ice cream producers, pet treat manufacturers, the spirits and beverages sector, amongst others.

Dedicated to supporting innovation and growth in the bakery and food industry, over the years Andrew Ingredients has collaborated with reputable European and local suppliers to curate a comprehensive range of exceptional quality ingredients to empower customers to craft outstanding products. This includes flour, bread, cake and confectionery mixes, chocolate, icings, fillings, dried fruit, gluten free products, vegan products and much more.

Throughout its eight decades in operation, the company has consistently stayed at the forefront of the baking supplies sector, adapting to changing market needs and consumer demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a response to the ever-evolving world of baking and food production, the company recently developed the WorkWith innovation hub. The Test Bakery and Kitchen, named after Andrew Ingredients founder WH (Bill) Andrew (Bill’s Bakery), is designed to provide comprehensive, hands-on solutions and expert advice to bakery and food businesses.

Committed to staying ahead of the curve, as well as embracing opportunities and meeting challenges, the company will continue its focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Future plans include expansion of its range of sustainable and ethically sourced products, ensuring bakers can continue to create high-quality goods while minimising their environmental impact, and investing in digital solutions to improve the customer experience and enhance their supply chain operations.

Tim Andrew, chair of Andrew Ingredients, said: “When my father started Andrew Ingredients in 1945 his ethos was to create a business that was like a family to its employees and that ethos stands today.

“We are incredibly proud of our talented staff who have helped shape Andrew Ingredients into what it is today. Their passion for the industry, commitment to quality, and dedication to customer service are key factors to our success. We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without their hard work and loyalty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director of Andrew Ingredients, John Graham, added: “We’re looking forward to the future. The next 80 years will be just as exciting as the first. We’re committed to being a reliable partner for our customers, supporting them with the best suppliers, products and services, and ensuring that we continue to contribute to the success of the baking and food industry for many years to come.”